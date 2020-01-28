How to play with friends - Disintegration Learn how to team up with your friends in Disintegration.

The Disintegration closed beta test is now live, which means some users are able to dive into the upcoming game from developer V1 Interactive right now. With an open beta set to arrive on January 31 and February 1, knowing your way around the game is going to be important if you want to make the most of the beta playtime that you have. In this guide we’ll go over how to add friends and play with friends in Disintegration.

How to play with friends - Disintegration

If you’re looking to play with friends in Disintegration, you’re going to need to first add them to your party. The game will show up any friends you have with the game in the friend's list that can be opened at any point using the corresponding button from the multiplayer menu before you enter matchmaking. On PC, this key is F1 by default, however, you can check the bottom of the screen to see what key it is on your chosen platform.

You can invite friends with the game from the Party Overlay.

Once you’ve opened up the Party Overlay, go ahead and select the friends that you want to invite. This will send out an invitation to them, which they can also check from the Party Overlay while in the multiplayer menu. Have your friend open up the Party Overly and then tab over to the next section titled Invites. This is where any incoming invites will appear, allowing you to select them and join your friends.

When you’re ready to start the game, go ahead and hit the matchmaking button. This will allow you to choose from a few different gameplay modes—Quickplay is the only mode available in the closed beta test, so be ready to play through a combination of modes and maps.

