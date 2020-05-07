Disintegration fights for humanity in June The fight for survival and for humanity itself is about to kick off, as V1 Interactive sets a June release date for Disintegration.

The fight for the future is about to begin in just a few short weeks. V1 Interactive's debut project, Disintegration, is closer to launch than many people think. In fact, it's now set for a mid-June launch.

Developer V1 Interactive brought the good news in the form of a new story trailer released on Thursday. This marks the first formal look at the single-player campaign's main characters, led by integrated outlaw Romer Shoal. It also offers a closer look at central villain Black Shuck, who is embarking on a mad mission to destroy those who refuse to accept the integrated way of life.

We got a first look at the Disintegration single-player campaign back in April, which offered a window into the game's mixture of Halo-style first-person shooting and XCOM-style strategy and tactics. We also got a further peek at the making of the story from Halo co-creator and current V1 Interactive President/Disintegration Game Director Marcus Lehto. Let's take a look at a piece of that interview:

A lot of those who had been integrated decided to split away and began forming a new militarized force called the Rayonne who rose to power and pushed this post-humanistic trajectory where they don't want to become human anymore. That's not a goal of theirs any longer. So those who do want to become human again and those naturals who are still not integrated became a threat to them. A war was waged and that's where our game picks up, after that war has already started. We are introduced to some of our primary characters who have escaped from the Rayonne and are not outlawed and being hunted by them.

Those looking for PvP multiplayer can find that in this package, as well, and you can take a look back at our closed beta impressions.

Disintegration is almost here. The game will release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 16 for $49.99. Those who want a few extra bonus cosmetics for multiplayer can pre-order either the PC or the Xbox One version. More information is up on the Disintegration website.