Disintegration fights for humanity in June

The fight for survival and for humanity itself is about to kick off, as V1 Interactive sets a June release date for Disintegration.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The fight for the future is about to begin in just a few short weeks. V1 Interactive's debut project, Disintegration, is closer to launch than many people think. In fact, it's now set for a mid-June launch.

Developer V1 Interactive brought the good news in the form of a new story trailer released on Thursday. This marks the first formal look at the single-player campaign's main characters, led by integrated outlaw Romer Shoal. It also offers a closer look at central villain Black Shuck, who is embarking on a mad mission to destroy those who refuse to accept the integrated way of life.

We got a first look at the Disintegration single-player campaign back in April, which offered a window into the game's mixture of Halo-style first-person shooting and XCOM-style strategy and tactics. We also got a further peek at the making of the story from Halo co-creator and current V1 Interactive President/Disintegration Game Director Marcus Lehto. Let's take a look at a piece of that interview:

Those looking for PvP multiplayer can find that in this package, as well, and you can take a look back at our closed beta impressions.

Disintegration is almost here. The game will release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 16 for $49.99. Those who want a few extra bonus cosmetics for multiplayer can pre-order either the PC or the Xbox One version. More information is up on the Disintegration website.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

