Disintegration fights for humanity in June
The fight for survival and for humanity itself is about to kick off, as V1 Interactive sets a June release date for Disintegration.
The fight for the future is about to begin in just a few short weeks. V1 Interactive's debut project, Disintegration, is closer to launch than many people think. In fact, it's now set for a mid-June launch.
Developer V1 Interactive brought the good news in the form of a new story trailer released on Thursday. This marks the first formal look at the single-player campaign's main characters, led by integrated outlaw Romer Shoal. It also offers a closer look at central villain Black Shuck, who is embarking on a mad mission to destroy those who refuse to accept the integrated way of life.
We got a first look at the Disintegration single-player campaign back in April, which offered a window into the game's mixture of Halo-style first-person shooting and XCOM-style strategy and tactics. We also got a further peek at the making of the story from Halo co-creator and current V1 Interactive President/Disintegration Game Director Marcus Lehto. Let's take a look at a piece of that interview:
Those looking for PvP multiplayer can find that in this package, as well, and you can take a look back at our closed beta impressions.
Disintegration is almost here. The game will release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 16 for $49.99. Those who want a few extra bonus cosmetics for multiplayer can pre-order either the PC or the Xbox One version. More information is up on the Disintegration website.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Disintegration fights for humanity in June