Disintegration developer V1 Interactive to officially close The indie developer of real-time strategy/first-person shooter title Disintegration will be permanently closing its doors soon.

V1 Interactive has had a rough go of things since it first launched its ambitious genre-bending title, Disintegration, back in mid-2020. Since then, the team has worked tirelessly on finding ways to improve the game with patches and free weekends on offer to let folks discover what they were up to. Unfortunately, it would appear for all of its work, V1 Interactive won’t be able to continue on much longer. The studio has officially announced that it will be closing down soon, leaving the future of Disintegration in question.

V1 Interactive announced its upcoming closure via the studio Twitter on March 8, 2021. Though little information was given on exactly when the closure would take place or what it means for the future of Disintegration, V1 Interactive President Marcus Lehto would go on to share that this was not a blindside to V1 employees. According to Lehto, matters were kept transparent for months leading up to this closure and efforts were made to give developers and staff at the studio time and support in moving forward.

At V1, our priority has been to the wellbeing of our employees.



We’ve been transparent with them about the state of things for months and are making this decision now so they still have ample time to search for new jobs while being supported by our studio. https://t.co/XJbWDxazto — Marcus Lehto (@game_fabricator) March 8, 2021

V1 Interactive’s Disintegration met with a rocky start upon its release back in June 2020. It was met with troubled reception in various reviews from both critics and players and still maintained a Mixed rating on Steam even at the point of this closure. Furthermore, the writing seemed to be on the wall as, even while patching the game, V1 announced back in September 2020 that multiplayer modes for the game would be shut down, with the official removal of modes taking place in November. Despite all efforts on ongoing patches for Disintegration, it looks like it still hasn’t been enough to move the needle.

With V1 Interactive officially shutting down soon, further development on Disintegration seems highly unlikely. Nonetheless, stay tuned for new updates and information as we follow this story.