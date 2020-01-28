ShackStream: Disintegration closed beta

Today Asif and I are hopping into the Disintegration closed technical beta to see what all the fuss is about for ourselves. So far, I’ve only personally seen the reveal trailer for the game and I’m really curious to see what its 4v4 class-based combat has to offer up. The closed technical beta gives us access to two of the three game modes that should be available at launch: Retrieval and Zone Control, which sound straightforward enough. We should have access to all the available character classes as well.

We’re gonna get this party started around 1:20pm PT/4:20pm ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you don’t feel like tunning in there, you’re more than welcome to keep up with all the action right here in the below embedded video player. But, we sure do love it when you come by the Twitch stream and chat with us. Either way, we hope you enjoy today’s look at the Disintegration closed technical beta.If you were hoping to get in on the closed beta yourself but couldn’t, don’t worry, there’s a public beta coming up just around the corner.

