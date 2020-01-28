New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Josh Hawkins
1

If you’re planning on diving into Disintegration during it’s closed or open beta, or if you plan on picking the game up at release, you’re going to want to know what you’re doing. Having an idea of what kind of controls you need to worry about, and even what the PC keybindings are will help you become a better pilot much quicker. In this guide, we’ll break down all the controls and keybindings so you know exactly what each button does.

Disintegration controls and PC keybindings

Disintegration controls

First, we’re going to start off by going over the controls for Disintegration on the controller. Since the game is designed for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, you’re going to see some differences in controls, as well as some overlap. For example, when playing on Xbox One of PlayStation 4, Disintegration will follow the same basic control setups that most multi-platform games do. To make things easy to follow, we’ve broken the controls down into a table below including the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controls.

Disintegration controls for Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Control Name Xbox One PlayStation 4
Boost A X
Reload X Square
Scan Mode B Circle
Alternate Ability Y Triangle
Emote Wheel (Multiplayer) View button Touchpad
Pause Menu Options
Move Left stick Left stick
Look Right stick Right stick
Command Pulse Right Bumper R1
Fire Weapon Right Trigger R2
Hover Up Left Bumper L1
Hover Down Left Trigger L2
Unit Abilities D-Pad D-Pad

If you plan on playing on PC, then you’ll find several keybindings to memorize including a push-to-talk button, ability triggers, and more. We’ve broken all of those down into a table below, so take a look before you get started.

Disintegration PC keybindings

Control Name Keybinding
Boost Space
Reload R
Scan Mode F
Cancel Staged Unit Ability Left Alt
Alternate Ability Q
Communication Wheel C
Push to Talk V
Move Forward W
Move Backward S
Move Left A
Move Right D
Command Pulse Right Mouse Button
Fire Weapon Left Mouse Button
Hover Up Shift
Hover Down Control
Unit Ability 1 1
Unit Ability 2 2
Unit Ability 3 3
Unit Ability 4 4
Follow Commander Z
Toggle Camera Zoom Middle Mouse Button

Now that you know the controls and PC keybindings for Disintegration, you can take a look at our guide on how to play with friends. It will help you get started with the party system, so that you and your friends can team up in the various multiplayer modes available.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

