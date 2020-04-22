Destiny 2: Beyond Light pre-order and Collector's Edition guide
The next major expansion for Destiny 2 is called Beyond Light, and pre-orders are now open for those that want some bonus goods.
The maximum Power continues to increase with Destiny 2 with the level jumping up every so often whenever new Supers are introduced.
Cross-play between platforms in Destiny 2 won't be possible for the moment, but it's a goal for 2021 or later, according to Bungie during the studio's most recent stream.
Bungie revealed during today's Destiny 2 reveal stream that older content from Destiny 2 will start to cycle out into the Destiny Content Vault, allowing the studio to focus on newer content.
Destiny 2: Beyond Light isn't the only thing that Bungie is working on. The developer also confirmed two new expansions called The Witch Queen and Lightfall set to arrive in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
Destiny 2's next expansion, Beyond Light, will introduce new class abilities and a new damage type called Stasis.
Destiny 2's next expansion, Beyond Light, will take players to Europa and is set to release this September.
Bungie kicked off the latest Destiny 2 season reveal livestream with an almost 9 minute moment of silence for George Floyd.
