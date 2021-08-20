Destiny 2 Season of the Lost confirms the return of royalty Bungie has confirmed the return of a major character of the Awoken ahead of its upcoming Season 15 reveal, officially called Season of the Lost.

Keeping details of new content in popular games these days is hard. Or at least many major publishers make it out to be. There are data miners, hackers, rumor mills, and good old-fashioned mistakes to contend with at every step of the process when players know something new is coming. For Destiny 2, the last one came into play prominently this week. Thanks to a leaked ad on a Razer store and Bungie’s official confirmation following, we now know that Season 15 will be called Season of the Lost and it will feature the return of Mara Sov, Awoken Queen and sister to the Crow.

Bungie was originally set to reveal everything about Destiny 2’s 15th season on August 24 with a special presentation. However, Razer got the party started early on August 19 when an ad dropped and was seen by fans, featuring both the name of the season and a prominent look at a returning character – none other than Mara Sov. Mara Sov is the queen of the Awoken, regularly lurking in The Reef. She’ll play a hefty role in the narrative of Season 15, dubbed Season of the Lost.

The Queen returns in Season of the Lost.



August 24 @ 9AM PT // https://t.co/P3UimOAtDM pic.twitter.com/ouGFFMh6as — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 20, 2021

Mara Sov has not played an enormous role in Destiny’s story in some time. Her brother, Uldren Sov, has been far more active in Destiny 2 so far, having acted as her enforcer, as well as infamously killing Cayde-6 and becoming the Crow. Mara Sov herself has only been approachable in The Dreaming City as of late. However, both she and Uldren also play heavily into the narrative around the Witch Queen, Savathun, who will act as one of the most dangerous foes in Destiny 2’s next upcoming expansion.

With Destiny 2 Season of the Lost and the return of Mara Sov confirmed, this is looking like it could be a transitional chapter to set up that Witch Queen expansion. We’ll find out more details at the August 24 Destiny 2 Showcase. Stay tuned.