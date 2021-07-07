Destiny 2 celebrates Bungie Day with August 24 showcase It's a day for celebration for Bungie and Destiny 2, but also a day to start thinking about what's next.

July 7 is Bungie Day, a celebration of the development studio behind games-as-a-service juggernaut Destiny 2. For this year, Bungie has a lot to celebrate, but in addition to looking back at the past, the team is looking ahead to the future. On Wednesday morning, Bungie announced a new Destiny 2 Showcase, which would reveal what's next for the game.

The Destiny 2 Showcase will air on Tuesday, August 24. A specified time for the livestream was not given and will presumably air on the Bungie Twitch channel. In fact, there are no further details to go on beyond the showcase's date. We will undoubtedly learn more in the weeks ahead and we will be sure to offer any updates as they come in.

The Bungie Day celebration comes a day after Destiny 2 launched its mid-season update. In accordance with the theme of celebration, the update features a new "In the Footsteps of Legends" event, as well as new activities across the European Aerial Zone and new armor upgrades. The Solstice of Heroes event is running from now through Tuesday, August 3.

In addition to the new Destiny 2 update, the Bungie Foundation Giving Campaign has launched and is offering various in-game incentives in exchange for generous donations that go towards humanitarian aid. More details on those incentives and the Bungie Foundation's mission can be found on the Bungie website.

It's too early to tell what's next for Destiny 2, but we're keeping an eye on the situation here at Shacknews. Watch the Destiny 2 page for the latest news and guides.