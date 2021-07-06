New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor steps - Destiny 2

Every objective and step required for the Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor upgrades for Renewed, Majestic, and Magnificent in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
1

The Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor steps have a few differences this year in Destiny 2. While a lot of the general goals remain the same, their locations on the armor have been mixed up and some were replaced with new tasks. Anyone that wants to unlock the armor glows will need to work through the Renewed, Majestic and then the Magnificent Solstice of Heroes armor steps.

All Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor steps

destiny 2 solstice of heroes 2021 armor steps

Like previous years, the Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor can be upgraded from Renewed (Rare) to Majestic (Legendary), and then to Magnificent. You must equip the Solstice of Heroes armor for the tasks to count. Some of the following information was gathered using the API system over at Light.gg.

Each class has the same requirements to upgrade the Solstice of Heroes armor to Magnificent. Those that have completed the steps in the past will be familiar with the kind of objectives. Thankfully, unlike previous years, Trials of Osiris is not an exclusive requirement.

Hunter Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor steps

Hunter Solstice armor upgrade requirements
Renewed Majestic
Helmet Complete 1 EAZ run Defeat 5 EAZ minibosses before the boss is summoned, 3 times
Collect 200 Elemental Orbs Collect 500 Elemental Orbs
Defeat combatants with 20 Finishers Rapidly defeat 100 combatants
Gauntlets Complete 1 Strike, Crucible, or Gambit match Complete 100 Altars of Sorrow or Override missions
Open 10 Solstice Packages Gain Elemental Empowerment buff 20 times
Defeat 200 Fallen Defeat 200 combatants with Void weapons
Chest Complete 2 public events Complete 100 Blind Well or Wrathborn Hunts
Collect 50 Solar or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Playlist activities Collect 50 Solstice Key Fragments
Defeat 30 Guardians in Crucible or Gambit Defeat 100 combatants with Solar grenades
Boots Complete 1 Patrol Complete 100 Europa public events or Battlegrounds
Collect 50 Orbs of Power Collect 100 Arc or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Playlist activities
Defeat 50 combatants with your Super Defeat 50 enemies using Arc melees
Cloak Complete 3 Lost Sectors Complete 3 Competitive Crucible matches or Nightfalls
Collect 200 Void Elemental Orbs Collect 50 Solar Elemental Orbs in the EAZ
Defeat 100 combatants with precision damage Defeat 50 powerful Cabal

Titan Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor steps

Titan Solstice armor upgrade requirements
Renewed Majestic
Helmet Complete 1 EAZ run Defeat 5 EAZ minibosses before the boss is summoned, 3 times
Collect 200 Elemental Orbs Collect 500 Elemental Orbs
Defeat combatants with 20 Finishers Rapidly defeat 100 combatants
Gauntlets Complete 1 Strike, Crucible, or Gambit match Complete 100 Altars of Sorrow or Override missions
Open 10 Solstice Packages Gain Elemental Empowerment buff 20 times
Defeat 200 Hive Defeat 200 combatants with Solar weapons
Chest Complete 2 public events Complete 100 Blind Well or Wrathborn Hunts
Collect 50 Arc or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Playlist activities Collect 50 Solstice Key Fragments
Defeat 30 Guardians in Crucible or Gambit Defeat 100 combatants with Arc grenades
Boots Complete 1 Patrol Complete 100 Europa public events or Battlegrounds
Collect 50 Orbs of Power Collect 100 Void or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Playlist activities
Defeat 50 combatants with your Super Defeat 50 enemies using Void melees
Mark Complete 3 Lost Sectors Complete 3 Competitive Crucible matches or Nightfalls
Collect 200 Solar Elemental Orbs Collect 50 Arc Elemental Orbs in the EAZ
Defeat 100 combatants with precision damage Defeat 50 powerful Hive

Warlock Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor steps

Warlock Solstice armor upgrade requirements
Renewed Majestic
Helmet Complete 1 EAZ run Defeat 5 EAZ minibosses before the boss is summoned, 3 times
Collect 200 Elemental Orbs Collect 500 Elemental Orbs
Defeat combatants with 20 Finishers Rapidly defeat 100 combatants
Gauntlets Complete 1 Strike, Crucible, or Gambit match Complete 100 Altars of Sorrow or Override missions
Open 10 Solstice Packages Gain Elemental Empowerment buff 20 times
Defeat 200 Cabal Defeat 200 combatants with Arc weapons
Chest Complete 2 public events Complete 100 Blind Well or Wrathborn Hunts
Collect 50 Void or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Playlist activities Collect 50 Solstice Key Fragments
Defeat 30 Guardians in Crucible or Gambit Defeat 100 combatants with Void grenades
Boots Complete 1 Patrol Complete 100 Europa public events or Battlegrounds
Collect 50 Orbs of Power Collect 100 Solar or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Playlist activities
Defeat 50 combatants with your Super Defeat 50 enemies using Solar melees
Bond Complete 3 Lost Sectors Complete 3 Competitive Crucible matches or Nightfalls
Collect 200 Arc Elemental Orbs Collect 50 Void Elemental Orbs in the EAZ
Defeat 100 combatants with precision damage Defeat 50 powerful Fallen

The Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor steps are quite similar to previous years’, though they now have a few different options for those who purchase the various expansions. Prepare for a bit of grinding if you want the impressive glows. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more assistance with the many events and activities in the game.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

