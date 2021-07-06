Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor steps - Destiny 2 Every objective and step required for the Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor upgrades for Renewed, Majestic, and Magnificent in Destiny 2.

The Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor steps have a few differences this year in Destiny 2. While a lot of the general goals remain the same, their locations on the armor have been mixed up and some were replaced with new tasks. Anyone that wants to unlock the armor glows will need to work through the Renewed, Majestic and then the Magnificent Solstice of Heroes armor steps.

All Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor steps

Like previous years, the Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor can be upgraded from Renewed (Rare) to Majestic (Legendary), and then to Magnificent. You must equip the Solstice of Heroes armor for the tasks to count. Some of the following information was gathered using the API system over at Light.gg.

Each class has the same requirements to upgrade the Solstice of Heroes armor to Magnificent. Those that have completed the steps in the past will be familiar with the kind of objectives. Thankfully, unlike previous years, Trials of Osiris is not an exclusive requirement.

Hunter Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor steps

Hunter Solstice armor upgrade requirements Renewed Majestic Helmet Complete 1 EAZ run Defeat 5 EAZ minibosses before the boss is summoned, 3 times Collect 200 Elemental Orbs Collect 500 Elemental Orbs Defeat combatants with 20 Finishers Rapidly defeat 100 combatants Gauntlets Complete 1 Strike, Crucible, or Gambit match Complete 100 Altars of Sorrow or Override missions Open 10 Solstice Packages Gain Elemental Empowerment buff 20 times Defeat 200 Fallen Defeat 200 combatants with Void weapons Chest Complete 2 public events Complete 100 Blind Well or Wrathborn Hunts Collect 50 Solar or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Playlist activities Collect 50 Solstice Key Fragments Defeat 30 Guardians in Crucible or Gambit Defeat 100 combatants with Solar grenades Boots Complete 1 Patrol Complete 100 Europa public events or Battlegrounds Collect 50 Orbs of Power Collect 100 Arc or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Playlist activities Defeat 50 combatants with your Super Defeat 50 enemies using Arc melees Cloak Complete 3 Lost Sectors Complete 3 Competitive Crucible matches or Nightfalls Collect 200 Void Elemental Orbs Collect 50 Solar Elemental Orbs in the EAZ Defeat 100 combatants with precision damage Defeat 50 powerful Cabal

Titan Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor steps

Titan Solstice armor upgrade requirements Renewed Majestic Helmet Complete 1 EAZ run Defeat 5 EAZ minibosses before the boss is summoned, 3 times Collect 200 Elemental Orbs Collect 500 Elemental Orbs Defeat combatants with 20 Finishers Rapidly defeat 100 combatants Gauntlets Complete 1 Strike, Crucible, or Gambit match Complete 100 Altars of Sorrow or Override missions Open 10 Solstice Packages Gain Elemental Empowerment buff 20 times Defeat 200 Hive Defeat 200 combatants with Solar weapons Chest Complete 2 public events Complete 100 Blind Well or Wrathborn Hunts Collect 50 Arc or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Playlist activities Collect 50 Solstice Key Fragments Defeat 30 Guardians in Crucible or Gambit Defeat 100 combatants with Arc grenades Boots Complete 1 Patrol Complete 100 Europa public events or Battlegrounds Collect 50 Orbs of Power Collect 100 Void or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Playlist activities Defeat 50 combatants with your Super Defeat 50 enemies using Void melees Mark Complete 3 Lost Sectors Complete 3 Competitive Crucible matches or Nightfalls Collect 200 Solar Elemental Orbs Collect 50 Arc Elemental Orbs in the EAZ Defeat 100 combatants with precision damage Defeat 50 powerful Hive

Warlock Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor steps

Warlock Solstice armor upgrade requirements Renewed Majestic Helmet Complete 1 EAZ run Defeat 5 EAZ minibosses before the boss is summoned, 3 times Collect 200 Elemental Orbs Collect 500 Elemental Orbs Defeat combatants with 20 Finishers Rapidly defeat 100 combatants Gauntlets Complete 1 Strike, Crucible, or Gambit match Complete 100 Altars of Sorrow or Override missions Open 10 Solstice Packages Gain Elemental Empowerment buff 20 times Defeat 200 Cabal Defeat 200 combatants with Arc weapons Chest Complete 2 public events Complete 100 Blind Well or Wrathborn Hunts Collect 50 Void or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Playlist activities Collect 50 Solstice Key Fragments Defeat 30 Guardians in Crucible or Gambit Defeat 100 combatants with Void grenades Boots Complete 1 Patrol Complete 100 Europa public events or Battlegrounds Collect 50 Orbs of Power Collect 100 Solar or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Playlist activities Defeat 50 combatants with your Super Defeat 50 enemies using Solar melees Bond Complete 3 Lost Sectors Complete 3 Competitive Crucible matches or Nightfalls Collect 200 Arc Elemental Orbs Collect 50 Void Elemental Orbs in the EAZ Defeat 100 combatants with precision damage Defeat 50 powerful Fallen

The Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor steps are quite similar to previous years’, though they now have a few different options for those who purchase the various expansions. Prepare for a bit of grinding if you want the impressive glows. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more assistance with the many events and activities in the game.