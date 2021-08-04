Destiny 2 is getting a new PVP map, but not until Season 17 The good news is new PVP content is in development for Destiny 2's Crucible. The bad news is that you'll need to wait over two more seasons to see it.

It has been quite a long time since Destiny 2’s Crucible got a new map. PVP players have been playing the same playlists of multiplayer maps for almost two years. While Bungie has updated and cycled older maps in to try to keep things interesting, it doesn’t keep PVP content starved players from desiring something altogether new, especially given the long strength of time since the last new map. Fortunately, it seems Bungie is finally addressing the problem and getting to work on new PVP content, including a new map. Unfortunately, a new map won’t arrive until Season 17.

Destiny 2 Assitant Game Director Joe Blackburn addressed the PVP content situation in the game in a long thread posted via his personal Twitter on August 4, 2021. According to Blackburn, Bungie has considered what to do with Destiny 2’s Crucible and PVP experience next, but it’s been a long process. He claims that the first half of this year laid a “foundation,” and now the studio is ready to dedicate teams to building new content.

After reprised maps in season 16, season 17 will come with a brand-new map. There are a bunch of new environments in Destiny 2, and we’re excited to start bringing them into the crucible. — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) August 4, 2021

To that end, Blackburn claimed that there will be new PVP maps and modes coming with better consistency each year going forward. It starts with two vaulted maps getting updated and moving into rotation in Season 16, but then we should see an all-new PVP map by Season 17. Bear in mind that we are in Season 14 on the cusp of a Season 15 reveal on August 24 which will bring crossplay to the Destiny 2. With that in mind, it still seems like a new map is quite a ways away.

Even so, Blackburn also claims the goal was to establish a foundation for consistency where players can expect a cadence of new Destiny 2 PVP content, whether it’s new maps or new modes. Once the Season 17 map launches, it should mark the dawn of more regular new content for Destiny 2’s Crucible, Trials, and further PVP activities.

Even so, it’s still a long march to Season 17 and we’re sure to learn more and see further updates along the way. Stay tuned as we continue to cover new details or check out our full library of Destiny 2 coverage for news, guides, and full-on walkthroughs.