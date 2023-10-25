Destiny 2 expansions in order With The Final Shape capping off the Light and Darkness saga, learn what order you should play the Destiny 2 expansions before it arrives.

Destiny 2 has had several expansions over the course of its life. However, all good things must come to an end and the last expansion in the Light and Darkness saga is The Final Shape. Before then, and perhaps after, it’s worth knowing the expansion order, so that if you want to play through it again or watch content online, you can do it the right way.

Destiny 2 expansions in order

The Curse of Osiris was the first expansion in Destiny 2, one of the least popular but one that would set the groundwork for seven more.

Destiny 2 technically has eight expansions, though much of the earlier additions to the game are no longer playable and have been removed or “sunset”. The following are all of the Destiny 2 expansions in order:

Curse of Osiris Warmind Forsaken Shadowkeep Beyond Light The Witch Queen Lightfall The Final Shape

Those that want to experience Destiny 2 in the order in which the expansions were released would need to play them in the above sequence. However, a lot of this content is no longer available. Curse of Osiris and Warmind are two pieces of content that were removed from the game quite a while ago. Similarly, though often lauded as the best expansion, Forsaken’s campaign is no longer playable except for one mission in the Timeline.

Bungie has provided ways for newer players to catch up on the story via an in-game Timeline, but this doesn’t quite do it justice. It’s also worth noting that the above list includes just the major expansions. Within each expansion are four seasons, each with their own stories that built upon and led toward the next major release. Check out our guide on all Destiny 2 Seasons and release date order for more information.

Additionally, we also have our Destiny 2 campaign order guide. This highlights the individual missions that are available, which will help you work out which mission to play and when it play it. The good news is that expansion story missions don’t interweave with previous expansions, they come one after the other in an orderly fashion.

Now that you know the Destiny 2 expansion order, take a moment to look over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide. It is the largest collection of Destiny 2 guides on the internet, and a positively exhaustive coverage of all things in the game, from raw data to opinions on weapon god rolls and endgame activity guides.