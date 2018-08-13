Dead Cells Corrupted Update brings expert challenges and rewards
The newest update to roguelike Dead Cells will offer a new biome, fresh mutations, a new rune, and various other additions for veteran players.
The newest update to roguelike Dead Cells will offer a new biome, fresh mutations, a new rune, and various other additions for veteran players.
Get the latest on new content and updates coming to one of 2018's hottest releases
Xbox has outlined its full lineup for Xbox Game Pass for both Xbox One and PC for the remainder of August.
The popular rogue-like Dead Cells is coming to mobile devices and it looks like iOS is getting the first dip before it comes to Android.
Hop in on the latest Dead Cells DLC and check out the new bosses, biomes, and player skins when Rise of the Giants launches later this month.
Motion Twin offers a first look for players at the new Dead Cells DLC on its way.
For the first year ever, Shacknews is counting down the ten best indie games released. Behold, the Top 10 Indie Games of 2018.
The popular indie rogue-like is getting its first major patch update and it is a doozy.
We dive back into the depths of Dead Cells on this Monday edition of the internet's happiest hour.
It was certainly a busy week for games.