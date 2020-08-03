PlayStation Now's lineup includes Hitman 2 and Dead Cells as of today Try out a new game as part of the streaming service before these new titles disappear.

Looking for a little something new to play while we're in something of a lull before the new consoles hit? PlayStation Now has a few new games for you to try.

As of today, the PlayStation Blog has noted that its PlayStation Now service includes Hitman 2, Dead Cells, and Greedfall. Those are three great games to jump into whenever you're ready that you can stream for a limited time.

Hitman 2 lets you take on a variety of targets across different exotic sandbox locations all around the world. As Agent 47, you can decide how you want to proceed when it comes to disposing of your targets. That makes it more fun, after all. It will be available until February 1, 2021.

Dead Cells is another favorite that combines satisfying Metroidvania-like mechanics with rogue like offerings for an action-packed thrill ride. It's you against a difficult boss that you must eliminate. Die, and you'll have to do it all again. It will be available until February 1, 2021.

Finally, GreedFall is an action RPG that finds you exploring a remote island teeming with strange creatures, bizarre secrets, and magical abilities. There doesn't appear to be a date that the game is planned for removal from PlayStation Now at the moment according to the PlayStation Blog, so you should have plenty of time to take it in.

Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.