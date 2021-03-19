Dead Cells celebrates over 5 million copies sold as Bad Seed DLC gets mobile launch date Motion Twin and Evil Empire took a victory lap on their five million Dead Cells copy milestone before sharing that the mobile version is getting The Bad Seed DLC soon.

Dead Cells is a great time among roguelike titles. From the biomes and enemies, stylish platforming and combat, myriad of weapons and power-ups, there so much fun to be had in the game. Maybe that’s why it’s been bought over five million times. That’s the news out of Motion Twin and Evil Empire as Dead Cells celebrates this impressive milestone. Moreover, they revealed that The Bad Seed DLC will be launching on the game’s mobile version at the end of this month.

The five million copy Dead Cells milestone was shared in a press release on March 19, 2021. According to Motion Twin and Evil Empire, the game has found its way to over five million purchases across all platforms. It’s cause for celebration for sure, but they also took the time to reveal that the mobile version of Dead Cells from its partner at Playdigious is getting The Bad Seed DLC soon. On March 30, 2021, mobile players who pick up the paid DLC will be able to jump into two new biomes full of new enemies, weapons, and nasty new boss.

There’s plenty of good reasons why we can see Dead Cells has sold so well. Even the base game garnered our full affection when it came out, earning a very kind Shacknews review. Motion Twin and Evil Empire have since continued to up the goods with content like The Bad Seed DLC and the Fatal Falls DLC, which also earned some love in our impressions feature. Among roguelike platformers, Dead Cells hits a lot of solid marks and keeps us coming back for more. Big kudos all parties involved.

If mobile Dead Cells is your jam, then get ready for a new battle. The Bad Seed DLC will be ready for play come March 30. It will be available to be Android and iOS versions of the game.