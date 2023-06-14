Dead Cells is being adapted to an animated series set to launch in 2024 Motion Twin confirmed that the group that has created its animated scenes is creating the Dead Cells series with the Animation Digital Network co-producing.

Dead Cells has been one of the more popular indie games out there for quite some time, bringing exciting and fun rogue-like action-platforming to players worldwide. Now it’s getting an animated series. Developer Motion Twin confirmed that the animated series is in the works for 2024, and the Animation Digital Network will co-produce.

Motion Twin announced the creation of a Dead Cells animated series via the studio’s Twitter on June 14, 2023. According to the announcement, the animated series has a target launch window of 2024. It’s also being made by Bobbypills, which has handled most of Dead Cells’ animated trailers for its content in the past. With Animation Digital Network helping co-produce, the series is set to feature 10 episodes in its debut.

Source: Motion Twin

Motion Twin took to its Twitter to announce the series to fans who had been clamoring for it for years:

You've been asking for years and now it's here! Well almost... a Dead Cells animated series drops in 2024! Made by the crazy talented team behind our animated trailers, Bobbypills, and co-produced by Animation Digital Network, the show blends humor, action and a dollop of madness!

The Dead Cells game has been an absolute blast ever since it launched to rave reviews in 2018. Motion Twin has continued to build upon it with a wealth of expansions since, the latest bringing Casltevania characters and level designs to the game earlier this year.

The animated Dead Cells series should prove to be fun, intense and zany.