Dead Cells is being adapted to an animated series set to launch in 2024

Motion Twin confirmed that the group that has created its animated scenes is creating the Dead Cells series with the Animation Digital Network co-producing.
TJ Denzer
Image via Motion Twin
1

Dead Cells has been one of the more popular indie games out there for quite some time, bringing exciting and fun rogue-like action-platforming to players worldwide. Now it’s getting an animated series. Developer Motion Twin confirmed that the animated series is in the works for 2024, and the Animation Digital Network will co-produce.

Motion Twin announced the creation of a Dead Cells animated series via the studio’s Twitter on June 14, 2023. According to the announcement, the animated series has a target launch window of 2024. It’s also being made by Bobbypills, which has handled most of Dead Cells’ animated trailers for its content in the past. With Animation Digital Network helping co-produce, the series is set to feature 10 episodes in its debut.

Motion Twin's tweet about the Dead Cells animated series coming in 2024.
Motion Twin announced that the crew that has animated its trailers is assembling a 10-episode animated series for 2024.
Source: Motion Twin

Motion Twin took to its Twitter to announce the series to fans who had been clamoring for it for years:

The Dead Cells game has been an absolute blast ever since it launched to rave reviews in 2018. Motion Twin has continued to build upon it with a wealth of expansions since, the latest bringing Casltevania characters and level designs to the game earlier this year.

The animated Dead Cells series should prove to be fun, intense and zany. As we await further details such as when it comes out and where we can watch it, stay tuned for more details right here at Shacknews.

