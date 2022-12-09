Return to Castlevania is Dead Cells' next DLC Dead Cells heads to Castelvania for its next DLC.

Dead Cells was a popular roguelike-Metroidvania game from 2018 that has continued to be a mainstay of the genre thanks to solid support from developer Motion Twin. With how strongly the game is inspired by the Castlevania franchise, it’s only right that the two brands collide. That’s exactly what’s happening in Dead Cells’ next DLC, Return to Castlevania, which was revealed last night at The Game Awards.

Return to Castlevania will see Dead Cells players adventure to the iconic vampire castle, taking on foes and bringing that energetic action that Twin Motion’s Metroidvania is known for. The developer shared additional details about the game in a post to the PlayStation Blog.



Source: Motion Twin

Castlevania is back! Its unforgettable characters & gothic setting will meet the fast-paced combat of the award-winning roguelite Dead Cells in an unprecedented collaboration. Just announced during The Game Awards with a new animated trailer, Dead Cells has a new DLC coming in Q1 2023 – Return to Castlevania!

The unmistakable atmosphere of Dracula’s Castle has been recreated in two new biomes. You’ll find secret rooms, candlelit corridors, hordes of evil monsters and of course, chicken legs in the walls. Familiar faces and places from the series can be found throughout your journey but we want to leave some mystery so we’ll leave those secret for now…

What’s really neat is that the castle itself won’t be the only piece of the Castlevania games to appear in the DLC. Characters Richter Belmont and Alucard will appear as guiding forces for the player. There are also new weapons that can be picked up along the way.

Return to Castlevania was an unexpected yet pleasant surprise at The Game Awards. It was just one of many announcements made at the event, which you can find over on our Shacknews topic page dedicated to The Game Awards 2022.