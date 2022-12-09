Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Return to Castlevania is Dead Cells' next DLC

Dead Cells heads to Castelvania for its next DLC.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Dead Cells was a popular roguelike-Metroidvania game from 2018 that has continued to be a mainstay of the genre thanks to solid support from developer Motion Twin. With how strongly the game is inspired by the Castlevania franchise, it’s only right that the two brands collide. That’s exactly what’s happening in Dead Cells’ next DLC, Return to Castlevania, which was revealed last night at The Game Awards.

Return to Castlevania will see Dead Cells players adventure to the iconic vampire castle, taking on foes and bringing that energetic action that Twin Motion’s Metroidvania is known for. The developer shared additional details about the game in a post to the PlayStation Blog.

A screenshot of the Dead Cells protagonist in the vampire castle.

Source: Motion Twin

What’s really neat is that the castle itself won’t be the only piece of the Castlevania games to appear in the DLC. Characters Richter Belmont and Alucard will appear as guiding forces for the player. There are also new weapons that can be picked up along the way.

Return to Castlevania was an unexpected yet pleasant surprise at The Game Awards. It was just one of many announcements made at the event, which you can find over on our Shacknews topic page dedicated to The Game Awards 2022.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

