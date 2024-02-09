Dead Cells Update 35 will be its last as Evil Empire prioritizes new projects With Dead Cells Update 35, the game will wrap up new content development and Evil Empire will focus on developing new games.

Motion Twin and Evil Empire have announced that with the upcoming Update 35 for Dead Cells, it’s time to move on to new projects. Update 35 will be the last content update with anything left being small fixes and tweaks as necessary. Dead Cells has had quite the lengthy run of free content updates, paid DLC, and collaborations like the Return to Castlevania expansion. However, Evil Empire has already teased that its developers have been working on new things it hopes to show off soon.

Motion Twin shared the details of Update 35 and the end of development on Dead Cells in a Steam developer blog post while Evil Empire shared its own formal goodbye to the game on Twitter:

After nearly 5 years of service, 4 DLCs, 18 updates, some epic crossovers, and a mobile release with Playdigious, Evil Empire will no longer be working on Dead Cells. We are immensely proud of the work we have put into the game. We loved every minute and are very thankful to Motion Twin for trusting us and letting us play with their baby for so long.

Evil Empire will part with development of new content on Dead Cells after the release of Update 35 and focus on new projects.

Source: Evil Empire

It’s hardly the end of the road for Motion Twin or Evil Empire once Dead Cells Update 35 is out, though. Motion Twin is working on a new game called Windblown for 2024 and Evil Empire wished the publisher the best on the game while also teasing its own new projects:

The good news is that our Dead Cells team have been unleashed to pump their talent into our secret projects, and we’ll be revealing what their crazy minds have been coming up with very soon! Meanwhile, we, of course, wish the best for Motion Twin and godspeed to their new game, Windblown!

And so it seems that when Update 35 comes out for Dead Cells in the near future, that marks the end of new content on the game. With Motion Twin and Evil Empire working on new things, stay tuned for the latest updates and reveals, right here at Shacknews.