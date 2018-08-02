Dead Cells goes thirty percent off on Steam in Humble Fall Sale
Players can pick up the tough-as-nails metroidvania rogue-lite Dead Cells on substantial discount through the latest Humble Fall Sale for a short time.
Players can pick up the tough-as-nails metroidvania rogue-lite Dead Cells on substantial discount through the latest Humble Fall Sale for a short time.
Hop in on the latest Dead Cells DLC and check out the new bosses, biomes, and player skins when Rise of the Giants launches later this month.
Motion Twin offers a first look for players at the new Dead Cells DLC on its way.
French studio Motion Twin takes a different approach to employee compensation and project management. Can this work for the rest of the industry?
The latest update tackles the core game and upgrade system.
Over 600,000 copies of Dead Cells have already sold on PC and, now, home console players will get a chance to experience greatness.