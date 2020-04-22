Dead Cells Bestiary update 1.8.5 patch notes - better, balanced beasts The Dead Cells Bestiary update is bringing balance to the bestiary and biomes, along with some absolutely abhorrent new enemies. Check out the patch notes here!

Motion Twin has brought a new Bestiary update to Dead Cells. What with the influx of new environments in Dead Cells as of the recent DLC addition, Bad Seed, Motion Twin has taken the opportunity to also boost the enemy count and distribution of the game. That’s not all, Dead Cells’ Bestiary update also brings a number of new affixes and items to the game on all platforms as of today.

Dead Cells Bestiary update 1.8.5 patch notes

The Dead Cells Bestiary update adds both more enemies to the base game and balances enemy appearances in The Bad Seed DLC.

Dropped on April 22, 2020 on the Dead Cells game website, the major addition to the Dead Cells bestiary update is the addition and redistribution of enemies. There are six new enemy mobs in the game, three of which are common and three will live in boss cells. If you have the Dead Cells Bad Seed DLC that launched recently, it also adds and rebalances enemy mobs in that area to fill it out with more variety. More than that, new affixes have come to the game which offer status affects like fire, ice, bleeding and a few others. Check out the full patch notes for Dead Cells version 1.8.5 below.

New Content

Affixes

8 new normal affixes

3 new starred affixes

Ice, fire, bleed or poison on nearby floors or enemies when the effect of the used active ends

A grenade, a volley of arrows, or fire spreads when a deployable trap is destroyed

Get all your arrows back when using a skill

Oil and fire spread around when a deployable trap is destroyed

Push enemies around you when the effect of the used active ends

Extended duration for powers like Wings of the Crow or Smokebomb

New Enemies

Six brand news enemies. 3 are biome specific, 3 are dispatched through various levels at different Boss Cells. At the time being, and until the live release, we prefer letting you unveil their exact locations and types.

The 'common' enemy pool was getting a bit too small considering the addition of new levels, and the BC enemies were always too few and hence too repetitive for our tastes.

New items

Crowbar: Fast brutality weapons that crits after breaking a door or a breakable prop.

Portable Door: Allow you to bring a door with you - covering your back while you take care of the mobs in front of you and allowing for an elegant stun effect when you decide to turn around.

Half-life diet: Completing the Freeman role play pack with medpacks for a true immersion.

The Bad Seed Lore Rooms

New lore rooms and secrets for the Arboretum and the Morass in The Bad Seed

The Bad Seed Balanced Bestiary

We took the opportunity of adding new mobs to re-balance the bestiary of the levels in questions. While there isn't any new mobs in the 'Bad Seed' levels, we've tweaked the numbers to make these biomes fairer.

New Achievements

Eight of them are related to The Bad Seed DLC. Classic achievements like "Reach the Arboretum" or more ... secret ones. The other two are accessible by everyone.

Critical Feedback

A new feedback has been implemented for some weapons which have critical hits for a set duration. The affected weapons are below.

Balanced Blade

Crowbar

Flashing Fans (from The Bad Seed DLC)

Frantic Sword

Oiled Sword

Rapier

Spite Sword

Swift Sword

Symmetrical Lance

Tentacle Whip

Three New Outfits

Two are linked to the secrets and lore of The Bad Seed DLC. One is available for everyone that can rise up to the ultimate challenge.

Balancing

Base Game

Cavern mobs' health and damage lowered in all difficulties to make up for the hell-ish bestiary down there,

Knives Thowers now always dodge or dash once before starting to attack you.

Added a protection to player when jumping down from one way platforms to avoid taking hits when a mob on the platform is attacking.

Frozen enemies are now interrupted in their attacks. No more surprise hits after defrosting your Failed Experiment!

Removed Death Orb damage cap.

Marksman Bow can now have damage bonus affixes.

Ice Armor now gives damage reduction instead of bonus damages on higher levels.

Ice Armor and Ice Shield can no longer have affixes which break the ice immediatly. If you want to break the ice, you'll have to use some clever jokes instead.

Enemy grenades repelled by Ice Shield freeze enemies on explosion.

Shield Bearers can now damage deployables.

Improved reactivity of the crouching hitbox.

Reduced height of Dark Tracker hitbox to better match the animation.

Force Shield ammo decay is now way slower before absorbing one hit.

Small amount of damages will no longer break the ice (excepted Fire damages).

The Bad Seed DLC

The Mushroom Boi! no longer attacks when you are invisible.

Mushroom Boi now break your invisibility on attack.

Improved Tick Scythes hitboxes to better hit downward.

Ticks now bump slightly on attacks.

Ticks now drop five cells and some gold upon death.

Improved Jerkshroom throwing curve to prevent direct hits from below.

Thrown Jerkshrooms no longer hurt you when colliding in the air.

Blueprint drop chances of the new items lowered.

Level Design

Base Game

Prevented the Arboretum entrance from appearing too close to the beginning of the game.

Added a teleport at the very beginning of Cemetery so mobs don't spawn too close to the entrance.

The Bad Seed DLC

Slightly improved the Prison exit to Arboretum.

The Nest is now a right to left level to stay coherent with the Morass.

Neighbourgh rooms in Arboretum are now inter-connected. No more maze-like structure.

Reversed Arboretum, Morass and Nest transition to stay coherent with the levels.

Graphics & UI

Base Game

Dead Cells window is now titled ... Dead Cells.

The Bad Seed DLC

Added FX for Carnivorous Plant bite.

Added a (very small) cinematic when entering Mama Tick arena.

Quality of Life

Base Game

Some teleporters in the Morass and Clock Tower will activate from further away to avoid useless backtracking.

Elite Shrines are now colored differently on the map.

Added a clear explanation of what went wrong when the loading of a mod failed.

Clarified what went wrong in the error report when trying to create a mod which may impact the DLC security.

You can no longer grab ledges directly leading to spikes.

Enigma doors (Courtyard's tower of roses, etc.) are now always open when the enigma has been solved once.

Secret blueprints are no longer replaced by gems when they have been found once. The gold amount for the whole level stays unchanged. The goal is to avoid forcing you to go out of your way to seek those gems.

The Bad Seed DLC

Improved Carnivorous Plant interactions. Notably with stomps and Telluric Shock.

Added a warning before Carnivorous Plant bite.

Added a better feedback for Rythm'n Bouzouki timing.

Changed Rythm'n Bouzouki description to clarify that you can chain the last hit indefinitly given the correct timing.

Music & Sfx

Interrupt the charge attack sound when the enemy is killed or interrupted.

Bug fixes

Base Game

(Twitch) Fixed Dual-scrolls transforming into Triple Scrolls when nobody voted.

Fixed Magic Missiles and Pyrotechnics always shooting twice even when tapping the button.

Fixed a certain secret boss hitbox on thrust attack. No more crouching under, beware!

Fixed some projectiles not colliding correctly with doors.

Fixed Ice Armor not protecting from spikes.

Fixed some crashes.

Fixed item description not appearing when you are accompagnied by a friendly mob.

Fixed Earthquaker hitting through walls.

Fixed Comboter hitting through walls.

Fixed Conjonctivius drops sometimes not spawning.

Fixed Conjonctivius platforms disappearing on reload.

Improved some crash error messages. So it crashes just as often, but now we know why.

Fixed a typo in the french description of the Warrior Shield.

Fixed Lightning Whip hitting hidden blocks through walls.

Fixed Tentacles hitting behind them while sweeping (the Hook should be safer to use on them now).

The Bad Seed DLC

Fixed Carnivorous Plants closing while a cinematic is ongoing.

Fixed Yeeters hitbox.

Fixed some bugs with Mushroom Boi running in place.

Fixed Rythm'n Bouzouki timing detection for the third hit. Oups?

Fix rare camera problems and minimap display in the Morass.

Fixed a seed error in Arboretum.

Fixed a crash on hero death while the Mushroom Boi! was active.

Fixed missing collisions in some Clock Tower rooms.

That covers the entirety of the Dead Cells Bestiary update 1.8.5. Be sure to follow our other Dead Cells coverage for previous patch notes and the latest news on the game.