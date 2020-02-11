Dead Cells: The Bad Seed DLC adds deadly gardens, swamps, & weapons today Motion Twin and Evil Empire launched Dead Cells' first paid DLC, The Bad Seed, which offers all-new weapons and flora-heavy environments and enemies to the game.

If you’ve been playing through Dead Cells over and over and want something a little different to do in the game, then it’s a good day for you. Motion Twin and Evil Empire have launched the game’s first paid DLC, Dead Cells: The Bad Seed, which brings a couple all-new levels to the game alongside a host of new enemies, bosses, and weapons to use on all of them.

The Bad Seed launched on February 11, 2020 via Steam and available consoles. The base game is also on sale for 30% off as well as a discount on the game bundled with the DLC. The Bad Seed brings all sorts of goodies to your Dead Cells expeditions. New levels include The Arboretum and The Morass of the Damned. The Arboretum is a greenhouse full of mushrooms, man-eating plants, and overgrown foliage. Meanwhile The Morass is a deadly swamp featuring plenty of nasty, stabby guards and tendrilled creatures ranging from huge to absolutely massive.

Along with the new enemies and levels comes new ways to deal with them. Dead Cells has gotten a new arsenal of the game’s first two-handed weapons, which include a pair of fans capable of deflecting projectiles and launching gusts of wind, a massive scythe to reap your foes, and a lute with which to… bonk them quite lyrically. There’s more where that came from as well, including the possibility of befriending a little loyal guardian shroom who will fight your foes to the death should they displease you.

Dead Cells has been chockfull of good content updates since its launch, and even then, the base game is well worth anyone’s time if our Shacknews review has anything to say about it. Though we’ve seen plenty of free goodies like the Corrupted update in the past, The Bad Seed DLC seems like it will be well worth the small cost of entry. If you want to jump in, it’s available now on PC and consoles wherever Dead Cells can be had.