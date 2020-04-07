Indie devs launch Go Play Inside Steam bundle featuring Dead Cells, Celeste, & more A number of indie developers including Motion Twin and Evil Empire are giving players huge discounts on a number of games on Steam in the new Go Play Inside bundle.

As a lot of people work to practice social distancing and self-quarantine in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of the video game industry has also done its part to lend a hand. The latest of these efforts is a new Go Play Inside bundle on Steam from developers like Motion Twin, Evil Empire, Matt Makes Games inc., and more, featuring big discounts on the likes of Celeste and Dead Cells to name a few.

The Go Play Inside Steam bundle was announced by various indie developers on April 7, 2020. The bundle features Dead Cells, Subnautica, Celeste, and The Escapists 2, all pretty wonderful games, with the intention of helping players stay inside and safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Each game in the bundle is currently marked down at 20% off the usual going price. However, if you purchase the entire bundle at once, you’ll get 43% off the whole package. It comes out to a nearly $40 discount (before tax) on a pretty great collection of indie titles when everything is said and done.

We've just released a #Steam bundle with 43% off Dead Cells, @celeste_game, @Subnautica and @Escapists_Game!



20% of every sale will be donated to the Covid-19 Relief Fund of Action Against Hunger.



Go play inside!https://t.co/PPSQnCLoWu pic.twitter.com/MYADgVdOjB — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) April 3, 2020

The Go Play Inside bundle is pretty great. We certainly love ourselves some Dead Cells and Celeste here at Shacknews, and Subnautica and The Escapists have been go-tos for a lot of players as well. The bundle joins a number of cool offerings from game developers including the “Games to help you stay inside” sale by Itch.io and the free offering of Tomb Raider games by Square Enix. There was also the sale on The Long Dark from which Hinterland Studios was donating proceeds to support the World Health Organization (WHO) against COVID-19.

Any reason to stay inside and stay safe right now during the COVID-19 pandemic is a good one, but when you can do it on the cheap and get so many good games to go with it, that’s just a bonus.