Dead Cells' The Bad Seed DLC dated for February Get your Dead Cells on with its latest challenging DLC expansion, complete with new weapons and mushroom companion, dated for mid-February.

If you've been hankering for more of Dead Cells, you might want to grab a calendar and pencil this particular date in.

Motion Twin and Evil Empire announced that Dead Cells would be receiving new DLC in the form of The Bad Seed, which is now dated for launch in February. It's set to take players on a whole new thrill ride through new biomes, with awesome new weapons and plenty of new enemies to thwart. There's also a new "gross, blood-sucking beast" to contend with, so there's that.

When the DLC is available, players will be able to travel down new paths earlier in the game, which will ensure that all players can check out the new content, no matter their level. The new biomes, the Arboretum and the Swamp, will be open to anyone who decides they need an additional challenge.

If you make it through the veritable gallery of terrors, you'll get plenty of rewards for your trouble. This includes the first double slot weapon, as well as a new "dedicated and loyal" mushroom companion. Now that's something to get excited over, if more Dead Cells wasn't enough to get hype about.

Our own Chris Jarrard reviewed Dead Cells originally, and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I’m not a big Metroidvania guy, but Dead Cells managed to conjure up the same feelings I had when I played Super Mario World, Portal, and Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl. It isn’t perfect, but no game is. It evokes feelings that remind me why I fell in love with video games in the first place. It is the video game equivalent of getting your back scratched while you take a dump. I give Dead Cells my highest possible recommendation."

You can snag The Bad Seed DLC on February 11.