Dead Cells: Everyone is Here update adds Hollow Knight & more The latest Dead Cells update brought outfits and gear from a number of indie hits for players to obtain and explore.

Dead Cells is easily considered a top notch title among the wide sea of indie gaming, but it’s hardly alone in that status. Interestingly enough, its latest update is bringing a whole bunch of good indie gaming content into the game. The Everyone is Here Update brings outfits and weapons from fellow indie action-platformers Hollow Knight, Curse of the Dead Gods, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Guacamelee, Hyper Light Drifter, and Blasphemous.

Motion Twin revealed the Dead Cells: Everyone is Here update with a set of patch notes and a trailer on the Motion Twin YouTube channel on November 22, 2021. As of today, players can find a ton of crossover content from fellow indie darlings on their usual Dead Cells adventures. Whether you dawn the black rags of Hollow Knight’s Vessel and wield the Pure Nail weapon or take up the Magician’s Outfit and fight foes with the Hard Light Sword and Hard Light Gun, there are plenty of cool weapons and outfits to find from some of our favorite indie games. Each of them can be found while exploring the Prisoners’ Quarters.

Here’s the full rundown of weapons and outfits that come with Dead Cells’ Everyone is Here update:

Blasphemous - Face Flask weapon and Penitent's Outfit

Curse of the Dead Gods - Machete/Pistol weapon and Explorer's Outfit

Guacamelee - Pollo Power weapon and Luchador's Outfit

Hollow Knight - Pure Nail weapon and Vessel's Oufit

Hyper Light Drifter - Hard Light Sword/Hard Light Gun weapon and The Magician's Outfit

Skul: The Hero Slayer - Bone weapon and Little Bone's Outfit

Motion Twin has been offering some Dead Cells content updates as paid DLC, such as the excellent Fatal Falls expansion, but the Everyone is Here update is free content. You can check it out now on PC and consoles. Be sure to stay tuned for further Dead Cells updates and content, right here at Shacknews.