CS:GO hit one million concurrent players last weekend
CS:GO did quite well for itself last weekend when it hit the milestone of one million concurrent players in a single weekend.
CS:GO did quite well for itself last weekend when it hit the milestone of one million concurrent players in a single weekend.
The co-creator of one of the most popular and influential games in history sits down with us for a two-on-one interview about all things Counter-Strike.
Counter-Strike co-creator Minh Le gives his thoughts on building Counter-Strike for teamwork, as well his views on shooters in esports.
Shacknews sat down with Counter-Strike co-creator Minh Le to chat about game difficulty, competition in the industry, and how "gamers don't give a sh*t about your Grandma."
Valve's popular shooter is now Free-to-Play and has added its own take on the battle royale genre with the new Danger Zone mode.
Lots of new stuff for faithful players to check out.
The war on loot boxes rages on as another nation takes action against the controversial microtransaction practiceT.
KIRO 7 News in Seattle is reporting that the Valve game designer has been arrested.
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the runaway Early Access hit, is nipping at the heels of some PC gaming juggernauts.
A hacker demanded a ransom for over one million accounts and released the info online when the ESEA refused to pay.