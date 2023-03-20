Valve files two trademarks for 'CS2', fueling Counter-Strike sequel rumors The recent trademarks filed by Valve for 'CS2' make mention of 'video game software' and 'organization of competitions relating to video games'.

Valve has filed some very interesting new trademarks this month and they may be related to the rumors swirling around possibility of a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive sequel. The company recently filed two trademarks for something simply referred to as “CS2.” However, the details attached the trademark go on to share that it is a game and it may involve some level of competition, leading many to believe this is a filing for the Counter-Strike series.

These recent “CS2” trademarks were discovered on the US Patent and Trademark Office website, as reported by PC Gamer. Both trademarks were filed by Valve on March 14, 2023. The first CS2 trademark simply refers to “video game software,” which would still likely be good enough to draw some conclusions, putting Valve, CS2, and video games together on an official record. The second trademark is a little more illuminating and sounds very in-line with what Valve and Counter-Strike fans would want out of another game in the franchise:

Entertainment services, namely, providing online video games; provision of on-line entertainment, namely, on-line computer games; providing on-line computer games and on-line video games… organization of competitions relating to video games, video game education, and video game entertainment…

The "CS2" trademark patents filed by Valve suggest it has an identity related to video game software and organized competition; both staples of Counter-Strike.

Source: USPTO

The particular mention of “competitions relating to video games” seems like a dead giveaway for a proper CSGO2. Readers may also recall that recently it was reported that a supposed Counter-Strike 2 (apparently a working title) was in the final stages of development and could be announced in official capacity as late as April 1. Further details on the rumored game were discovered in an Nvidia graphics drivers update, in which dataminers apparently discovered files including “csgo2.exe”. This would suggest that an executable for a new Counter-Strike game is already prepped and nearly ready to go.

Valve itself has confirmed nothing in regards to a new Counter-Strike game just yet. Nonetheless, there are a lot of arrows pointing in the same direction. If CSGO2 is real, is seems we could see it in the very near future. Stay tuned for further news and a possible official announcement here at Shacknews.