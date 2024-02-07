Counter-Strike 2 gets popular Arms Race game mode in latest update The highly requested Arms Race (AKA the gun game) returns alongside Baggage and Shoots maps built for the mode.

Counter-Strike 2 got an update with content that has been high up on the list of player requests this week. Arms Race is returning to the game, as well as a few new maps to go with it and plenty of other cosmetic and gameplay features. Sometimes referred to as the gun game, Arms Race is available for Counter-Strike 2 players to check out now.

Valve shared the details on the Arms Race update for Counter-Strike 2 in a new developer blog post on Steam. The main headliner of this latest update is definitely the return of Arms Race. This mode has been hugely requested by players since CS2 launched, since it was a popular mode in CSGO. In said mode, players are equipped with a weapon and must secure kills to upgrade your guns. If you can cycle through the game’s whole arsenal before the other players, you win.

With Arms Race coming back to Counter-Strike 2, players can once again gun their way through the game's arsenal, upgrading their weapons with every two kills.

Source: Valve

Arms Race was a popular mode for killing time or warming up to ranked matches, so players will be happy to have it back in CS2. However, that wasn’t all the update had. New Baggage and Shoots maps built for the Arms Race mode have also been packed into this update. A new Kukri knife has also been added to Counter-Strike 2 as a special item in the Kilowatt case. Finally, a wealth of bug fixes and upgrades have been made to the game as a whole.

With Arms Race back on the menu in Counter-Strike 2, it’s a good day to be a fan of the gun game. Stay tuned for more Counter-Strike 2 news as it drops and be sure to check out our previous coverage on the game for all of its updates so far.