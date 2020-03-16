CS:GO hit one million concurrent players last weekend CS:GO did quite well for itself last weekend when it hit the milestone of one million concurrent players in a single weekend.

CD:GO experienced a milestone over the weekend, which could in fact be due to the spread of coronavirus.

Rod "Slasher" Breslau shared a snippet of the a fairly miraculous achievement for the game, as it had reached one million concurrent players. This marked the first time in the history of Counter-Strike that the game had reached such a massive number of players.

At the game's 24-hour peak, it was at 1,001,756 players, its all-time peak. It was truly a sight to behold, especially if you've been playing the game since its inception.

Counter-Strike just hit one MILLION concurrent players for the first time in the history of the game spanning over 20 YEARS



CS is more popular than it ever has been



CS will never die pic.twitter.com/wFaPT5oqBu — Rod 'I don't sign NDAs or embargoes' Breslau (@Slasher) March 14, 2020

With that, Counter-Strike is now more officially popular than it has ever been in the history of its 20 years online. That's an impressive number to hit indeed. When there's a global pandemic of terrifyingly epic proportions like coronavirus, however, it makes sense that everyone is staying home to practice social distancing and avoiding getting others sick.

So people at home with tons of free time now are jumping on Steam and getting them some CS:GO on. However, there's also something to be said about how many people are "practicing" for the upcoming Riot Games hero shooter Valorant as part of the boost in player numbers as well.

Whatever the game owes its staggering high numbers to, it's good to see classics getting some love. If you find that you're going to have to self-quarantine for some time as part of cautionary measures against coronavirus, the numbers could end up rising even further.

