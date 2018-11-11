CS:GO Operation Shattered Web debuts new male and female agents
CS:GO is stepping into new territory with Operation Shattered Web, which will feature equippable male and female agents for the first time in franchise history.
In addition to offering large prize pools for its male competitors, DreamHack Valencia will offer one of the biggest prize pool in women's CS:GO history.
The co-creator of one of the most popular and influential games in history sits down with us for a two-on-one interview about all things Counter-Strike.
Minh Le is one of the minds behind the original Counter-Strike mod, so his perspective on the growing battle royale mode is one worth hearing in this video interview.
Counter-Strike co-creator Minh Le gives his thoughts on building Counter-Strike for teamwork, as well his views on shooters in esports.
Counter Strike Co-creator Minh Le tells us why matchmaking has changed online competitive multiplayer for the better in our exclusive interview.
Update 1.36.8.0 for Counter-Strike Global Offensive is delivering a more optimized experience for those still diving into CS:GO.
The holiday cheer has arrived in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, as Valve has added a new 10 Year Veteran Coin and heralded the wintry return of Militia.
Valve's popular shooter is now Free-to-Play and has added its own take on the battle royale genre with the new Danger Zone mode.
Intel Extreme Masters came to Chicago for the first time, but the result shouldn't surprise anyone who's followed the CS:GO pro scene. Astralis has once again asserted themselves as the best in the world.