Valve pulls Counter-Strike 2 support for MacOS, DirectX 9 & 32-bit operating systems While cutting off Mac players might sound intense, Valve claims all of the systems it's cutting support to represented less than 1 percent of its players.

It looks like Valve is making some big decisions regarding Counter-Strike 2’s support for legacy software and operating systems, as well as Mac players. In a recent developer update, Valve shared that it no longer plans to support MacOS systems, DirectX 9, or 32-bit operating systems in future Counter-Strike 2 updates. 64-bit Linux and Windows PCs will remain supported for the foreseeable future.

Valve posted this update on Counter-Strike 2 legacy system support in a recent Steam Developer Blog post. According to the post, Valve feels Counter-Strike 2 is one of its greatest undertakings yet the developer also feels some of the legacy systems it’s supporting are holding the game back. With that in mind, it specifically mentioned MacOS, DirectX 9, and 32-bit operating systems in the list of software and hardware it’s cutting support for. It also justifies itself in saying that all of the players for everything for which support is being cut represent less than one percent of the overall Counter-Strike 2 player base.

Source: Valve

Valve goes on to say that if players affected cannot play Counter-Strike 2 going forward, there will still be a legacy version of CSGO where the servers are still active throughout the rest of the year. Unfortunately, Steam also reveals that these servers will eventually be shut off:

As technology advances, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue support for older hardware, including DirectX 9 and 32-bit operating systems. Similarly, we will no longer support macOS. Combined, these represented less than one percent of active CS:GO players.



Moving forward, Counter-Strike 2 will exclusively support 64-bit Windows and Linux.



If you are unable to launch Counter-Strike 2 with your current hardware, you can access a legacy version of CS:GO. Support for this version of CS:GO will end on January 1, 2024.

It’s a shame to see support pulled from an entire platform to be sure, but Valve seems more than confident that the end of support for MacOS, 32-bit systems, and DirectX 9 will not heavily affect many players. Stay tuned for more Counter-Strike 2 updates and news, including server status, right here at Shacknews.