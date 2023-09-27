New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Counter-Strike 2 matchmaking and server status

Find out if Counter-Strike 2 is in the middle of a server outage or maintenance period.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Valve
Valve surprised fans around the world when it launched Counter-Strike 2, the sequel to one of the most recognizable PC shooters of all time. Even a gaming giant like Valve isn't immune to the occasional server or matchmaking issue. That's why Shacknews is here to assist with any information on server outages or scheduled maintenance windows.

Valve does not have an official website that covers Counter-Strike 2 server outages or downtime. One of the best resources for anything that strikes out of the blue is the Counter-Strike Twitter (X) account. This account will mostly post CS2 news and official patch/release notes, but is also a strong resource for sudden server outages. A less frequent source of server news, but a good resource to bookmark regardless, is the official Counter-Strike website. Similarly, a last-ditch effort for information can be made by visiting the Counter-Strike 2 Steam listing, though that's less likely to offer any concrete information on the latest server news.

An overview of Steam and Counter-Strike 2's server statuses
Counter-Strike 2's server status as of 2:45 p.m. PT on September 27, 2023.
Source: Steam Status

For something more focused on server issues and matchmaking numbers, CS2 players may want to consider consulting a third party. Specifically, Steam Status (from the curators of SteamDB) regularly monitors various Steam services, including the current state of Counter-Strike 2 servers.

The good news for Counter-Strike 2 players is that first-party Valve games rarely experience major server issues, even during peak periods like this launch window and the first days after Counter-Strike: Global Offensive went free-to-play. The bad news is that if there is an outage, there isn't much that can be done from the player's end. Keep following Valve's official accounts, as well as the team at Steam Status, for the latest updates. We'll endeavor to cover Counter-Strike 2 in the weeks to come, so keep it on Shacknews and the Counter-Strike 2 topic page for any updates.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

