Counter-Strike 2 officially launches on PC today

After a lengthy and limited test run on PC, Valve has launched the sequel to one of the most acclaimed multiplayer shooters of all-time.
Ozzie Mejia
Valve
It's been a big year for video games, but one title that has flown somewhat under the radar has been Valve's Counter-Strike 2. Touted as a free update to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, this is still nevertheless considered to be an official sequel to one of the PC gaming's greatest shooters. After a lengthy limited test run, it's now time to jump in, as Valve has announced that Counter-Strike 2 is officially live on Steam.

Originally announced earlier this year, Counter-Strike 2's launch announcement came via a surprise trailer drop on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Valve initially teased something big for this date on the Counter-Strike Twitter (X) account a week ago, but offered no hints. It didn't take long for the community to come to the conclusion that the test period for CS2 was wrapping up.

Valve is touting Counter-Strike 2 as "the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike's history," bringing the classic shooter to the new Source 2 engine. This has allowed for modernized maps with improved lighting, more detailed high-definition textures, and a more realistic appearance. Visual effects have likewise been modernized. While this looks better to the eye, these also affect gameplay in various ways through interactions such as firing off into smoke and lighting interactions between explosions and various objects. Source 2 tools have also been made available to the CS community, which they can use to build new maps for the Source 2 Item Workshop.

Running through a newly-revamped map in Counter-Strike 2

Source: Valve

It is important to note that while Counter-Strike 2 is being considered a new title, Valve is also calling it a free update to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, meaning CS:GO owners can check their Steam libraries and find their game listed as Counter-Strike 2. Because of that, anything players have earned over their time with CS:GO will carry over to CS2.

Counter-Strike 2 is officially live on Steam today. Like CS:GO before it, it is a free-to-play game. Expect more information, including update notes, from Valve soon.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 27, 2023 2:20 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Counter-Strike 2 officially launches on PC today

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 27, 2023 1:51 PM

      Counter-strike 2 officially out, though has completely replaced CS:GO in the same manner Overwatch 2 replaced OW1

      https://www.pcgamesn.com/counter-strike-2/launch-arrives

    • klearlyunseen legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 27, 2023 2:06 PM

      Counter-Strike 2 just officially launched on steam.

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 27, 2023 2:08 PM

        holy shit wow! welp. payday 3's back end is crushed and no one can play, hopefully CS2 has a good launch!

      • steauengeglase
        reply
        September 27, 2023 2:44 PM

        Why had I convinced myself that CS2 came out years ago?

      • The Grolar Bear
        reply
        September 27, 2023 2:48 PM

        Where is 17-year-old me when you need him

      • megarust32 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 27, 2023 2:49 PM

        Looks like it does not work on macOS. CS:GO which CS2 replaced did work on macOS.

      • plateofshrimp
        reply
        September 27, 2023 2:50 PM

        Volumetric smoke. Welcome to the future.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 27, 2023 2:57 PM

        Free if you own GO?

      • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 27, 2023 2:58 PM

        The same exact game we've been playing for 23+ years, but now the smoke is smokier!!!!

        • dkrulz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 27, 2023 3:01 PM

          A very bold change.

        • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 27, 2023 3:03 PM

          Why yes, for this game, iterative upgrades and updates are exactly what is appropriate

          Adjust for this thing called “broadband” and “lots of GPU memory “ and otherwise give it a new coat of paint.

          New maps are all it needs.

          Leave the innovation attempts to something else that will fail miserably. No need to try and hamfist anything into a classic that people love

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 27, 2023 3:00 PM

        Launch trailer: https://youtu.be/nSE38xjMLqE?si=2p2VQCsyqCzy_RGH

      • Thisispol legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 27, 2023 3:05 PM

        I’m gonna need Day of Defeat 2 real quick

      • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 27, 2023 3:09 PM

        Wow so just over 20 YEARS to go from version 1.6 (September 15, 2003) to version 2 of Counter-Strike.

        Not really but still.

    • mankeroo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 27, 2023 3:10 PM

      I just can't hang w/ shooters that don't have Aim down sights anymore.

      • Wigyes
        reply
        September 27, 2023 3:21 PM

        I've been getting back into CSGO a bit - there are some good workshop maps that you can get that help with aim. Like 10-15 minutes a day and it'll help significantly.

    • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 27, 2023 3:16 PM

      I love that CS has not changed, they found a formula that has worked for over 20 years and did not fuck it up!

    • u sir name legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 27, 2023 3:17 PM

      Huh, crash to desktop three times now..once when first starting the game at the big yellow splash screen and twice when trying to load in the training map..that's odd.

    • PointlesS76 legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 27, 2023 3:31 PM

      Oh fuck yeah. Last time I played CS, Source was the hot shit. Will be fun (hopefully) to get back in it

    • mn3m0n1c legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 27, 2023 3:35 PM

      Important question: how realistic are the chickens in CS_Italy?

    • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 27, 2023 4:38 PM

      The fact that all they really have to say about it is "more competitive" is such a turn-off for me. Basically the last thing I wanted to hear about Counter-Strike.

      • peat legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 27, 2023 4:51 PM

        The game has always balanced things well. If you want to play 24/7 dust2 whatever there is a mode for that, if you want to play 5v5 srs bidness that mode exists

      • Snapplewolf
        reply
        September 27, 2023 4:52 PM

        1000000000% agreed. Being an esport platform is a con, not a pro.

