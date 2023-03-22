Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Counter-Strike 2 officially confirmed by Valve in a series of developer diaries

Valve suddenly dropped a number of developer diaries sharing behind the scenes details on Counter-Strike 2, as well as a summer 2023 release window.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Valve
37

A sequel to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been one the worst kept secrets in gaming this last month, but now Valve has finally confirmed it. Counter-Strike 2 is officially a real thing and it’s coming this year. Strangely enough, Valve chose to officially announce the game not with a reveal trailer, but with a series of developer diaries showing behind-the-scenes details on how CS2 is being improved over CSGO. It was also confirmed that CS2 will launch as a free upgrade to CSGO.

Valve dropped these Counter-Strike 2 videos on its YouTube channel alongside an official Twitter announcement on March 22, 2023. While the sudden volley of videos might be confusing at first, the team went on to share more concrete details as well. Counter-Strike 2 will launch in summer 2023. What’s more, it will be a free upgrade to CSGO. Limited tests of early builds of the game are expected to run in the months ahead.

Counter-Strike 2 had been all-but officially confirmed and revealed up to this point. It began with rumors circulating about an announcement and closed testing launching at the end of March or early April. Files for CS2 were also discovered in a recent Nvidia software update. It was then discovered that Valve had also filed new trademarks for CS2, further fueling the rumors.

Counter-Strike 2 announcement tweet
Counter-Strike 2 is expected to launch in summer 2023 as a free upgrade to CSGO.
Source: Valve

The idea of Counter-Strike 2 replacing CSGO is a very odd one, but not without precedent. It’s similar to Blizzard swapping out the original Overwatch with Overwatch 2, for better or worse. Even so, it looks like Valve is going out of its way to upgrade and improve Counter-Strike for a new generation of players. Be sure to stay tuned for more details and updates as they become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    March 22, 2023 9:58 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Counter-Strike 2 officially confirmed by Valve in a series of developer diaries

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 22, 2023 9:42 AM

      Counter-Strike 2 Announced.

      Free Upgrade!

      https://counter-strike.net/cs2

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 22, 2023 9:49 AM

        Would be cool if there was a "demaster" mode where it makes the game look like classic 1.x Counter-Strike.

      • Izakhar
        reply
        March 22, 2023 9:53 AM

        But the weapon skins, show them to me!!

      • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 22, 2023 9:56 AM

        Whoah, I don't think I've played Counterstrike in probably 15 years (no joke) Is it still popular? This engine upgrade looks pretty nice!

      • Magitek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 22, 2023 9:57 AM

        Neat little feature list, but nothing I'm seeing that's worthy of being called a sequel

        • omnova legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 22, 2023 9:58 AM

          Same. Where the new maps? Retire those ancient ones already.

          • maulla legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            March 22, 2023 10:02 AM

            Asking for maps to be retired in CS would be like asking id to remove maps from quake 3

            CS is the most popular competitive shooter. A new version can’t do anything to jeopardize the feel of the game. This is why CS: source was a flop. It deviated too much from the winning formula that 1.6

            • omnova legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              March 22, 2023 10:08 AM

              I have no horse in this race but it does seem a shame that this game is stuck in the 90s because people are afraid to mess with the "winning formula". Felt this way with even CS:S and I don't think it was a flop just because of maps. It had some mechanics issues.

              • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
                reply
                March 22, 2023 10:19 AM

                they did level up the maps

                https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExZtISgOxEQ

                • omnova legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  March 22, 2023 10:32 AM

                  2/3 of those categories only go as far as lighting adjustments and super minor changes. The third one is hard to gauge. I get that this is what a lot of people want and maybe that's what disappoints me. They don't really say anything about new stuff or actual gameplay changes (smoke effects? Really?) so I'll withhold judgment but I'll be disappointed if it's 90% the same game. You're welcome to enjoy it, of course.

                  • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
                    reply
                    March 22, 2023 10:58 AM

                    i dunno, i think it looks great. basically bringing it up to the fidelity of valorant, which is fine for that kind of game.

                    also they just recently hit their lifetime high for peak concurrent players (1.4mil i believe?), so i can appreciate them not wanting to fuck with the formula too much.

              • maulla legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                March 22, 2023 10:26 AM

                An engine and environment upgrade is the best I would expect for CS. The core game should never change (as evident from CS:S, which felt drastically different than 1.6)

                • omnova legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  March 22, 2023 10:55 AM

                  I don't think CS:S being flawed should be taken as an indictment of all change to the game. Mistakes are always made along the way to progress. UT2003 was bad but we got 2004 as a result and it was great.

                  Anyway, I understand that my personal wishes don't line up with what will probably be reality here. That's fine.

                  • maulla legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    March 22, 2023 11:06 AM

                    That’s a fair take. At this point, CS is cemented as an esport and I wouldn’t ever expect significant change. It would be like mechanically changing baseball.

                    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                      reply
                      March 22, 2023 11:44 AM

                      yeah like asking the NFL to make football 2

                      • omnova legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                        reply
                        March 22, 2023 11:50 AM

                        They should because football 1.0 sucks.

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                March 22, 2023 2:00 PM

                Counter Strike is about memorizing things like sight lines and grenade throws and optimizing them to the pixel.

                If you change the way that a flashbang would bounce off of a wall or ceiling then it would literally ruin the game for people who take the game seriously.

                • omnova legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  March 22, 2023 2:17 PM

                  They'd adjust. They'll complain for a bit and be split on whether they like the changes or not but the world will keep spinning. The progression from beta until now is pretty substantial evidence of that; it's doing just fine. Changes can make a game better. Plenty of evidence of that.

                  For the record I'm not suggesting it change into a different type of game with radically different gameplay. I do think mixing thing up over time keeps things interesting and can make things better. CS has a pretty substantial history of change over time so I really don't think any argument saying it can't change because reasons holds any weight.

                  An actual sequel can live side by side with CS:GO. They have enough players to afford a split.

                  • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    March 22, 2023 2:26 PM

                    They can add new maps but you can't sabotage the community by changing existing maps, it would literally kill the game.

                    Memorization and optimization are defining features of Counter Strike.

                    "CS has a pretty substantial history of change over time"

                    All of which gets walked back.

                    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                      reply
                      March 22, 2023 2:32 PM

                      I should be clear that while I respect the hell out of Counter Strike, I fucking hate playing it, Valorant too. :)

                      I also recognize that the Zen mentality of polishing a rock to perfection is a core principle of Counter Strike. Its very different from a game like Overwatch where the constant addition of new characters and intentional changing of the meta through regular balance patches (like a MOBA does) is its core principle).

                      Mixing things up would have pretty severe consequences, especially with Counter Strike being bigger than its ever been.

        • megarust32 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 22, 2023 10:39 AM

          More features will be revealed up until launch they’ve said.

          Doubtful the core gameplay will be significantly different at least in the standard modes in any case. I do wonder if they will ever play with bringing up the sights. Probably not.

      • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 22, 2023 9:58 AM

        Maybe we should move Thursday night shackbattles to CS 🙂

      • digweed014 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 22, 2023 10:05 AM

        well that's cool. But I think I sort of quit playing around 2003 lol. Maybe worth revisiting after this

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 22, 2023 11:56 AM

        I don’t play CS and haven’t played it in like 20 years but COOL!

      • rms legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 22, 2023 12:03 PM

        Is there any good reason to buy this "CS:GO Prime Status Upgrade" ?

      • Hoax legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 22, 2023 12:45 PM

        I don't even know for what cs 1.6? Wasn’t cs:go free to play?

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 22, 2023 10:34 AM

      Seeing those CS_ITALY alleys gave me the warm and fuzzies. Haven't played Counter-Strike in well over a decade, but (at the height of my love for it) I was playing easily 6-8 hours a day, for a few years.

      • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 22, 2023 10:38 AM

        Apparently I don't even own CS GO. I have CS. And CS Source.

      • lazarusb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 22, 2023 10:45 AM

        Same. If I could play this on the PS5, I would.

      • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 22, 2023 11:08 AM

        I can hear the guitar strumming :)

    • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 22, 2023 10:44 AM

      I look forward to an incredibly small number of people committing to their insistence that CS 1.6 was perfectly balanced in every way as all things should be.
      I believe that in the year of our lord 2023 there are still people who prefer beta4? to all other versions. I remember being able to zoom and strafe jump with the knife out on cs_backalley and oneshopt HBPs something like 25 years ago, and I have nostalgia for those days, I would never try to pretend that is the version I want everybody else playing.

      CS:S was such a wonderful execution of updating things, but IMO the community never really appreciated it. I do believe this is at least where Valve learned that if they were going to drag a beloved game from the aughties into the modern era, they would need to commit to becoming loving curators and we got DOTA2 out of it.

      I felt like CS:GO never really reached it's full potential. The MOBA genre and collapse of non-playlist multiplayer into Halo/COD/Console FPS "lobbies" really threw a wrench into servers where you could play with people and evolve a community and train and fuck around and find out.

      Anyway, wooo! Let's go, a new Counter-Strike!!!!!!!!

      • maulla legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 22, 2023 10:47 AM

        GO is the most popular game on steam and is the most popular competitive shooter, probably ever. Didn’t reach its full potential?

        There’s a reason why people that loved 1.6 and beta cs hated source, and why source was quick to be killed off in favor of GO. I think you have your minority backwards.

        • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 22, 2023 11:05 AM

          Admittedly, I didn't do any actual investigation into how popular CS:GO is or was, and haven't considered myself a member of the CS community since well before it's launch, just old nerd vibes :)

          I do know it's incredibly popular for skin trading and esports gambling, and was even broadcast on major cable networks, but I never shook the feeling that it could have and should have been much more mainstream than it ever was.

          • maulla legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            March 22, 2023 11:09 AM

            It is as mainstream as a competitive game can be, aside from league of legends.

        • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 22, 2023 2:01 PM

          GO felt to me like everyone was on rollerblades, for like the first year or so. I liked Source.I liked 1.6. I liked both more than GO.

      • General Balsaga legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 22, 2023 11:30 AM

        People got older, got jobs, families etc.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 22, 2023 1:39 PM

        Wait, are you saying that CS:S was peak Counter Strike?

        There's good reason why the community was split for almost a decade, it felt awful compared to 1.6. CS:GO did what CS:S never could, which was to unify the community under one version of the game.

        As for CS:GO never reaching full potential, Counter Strike has never been bigger, its literally the biggest game on Steam, bigger than Dota 2 ever was: https://steamcharts.com/app/730#All

        • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 22, 2023 2:09 PM

          I think what I was trying to say was: that to me, there is still a pretty big delta between CS:GO "having the most players on steam of all time" and CS:GO "being the premiere esport of our time; the esport that even a random person-on-the-street would be able to name if you asked them to name any esport ever".

          When I was younger, I really did believe it had the potential to supplant the NFL or at least one of the leagues that was striking regularly like the MLB or NHL, that's all.

          Lots of unrealized potential for esports, which is still fairly young compared to all of broadcasting.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            March 22, 2023 2:19 PM

            CS:GO is one of the largest esports out there, I believe in the top 3. LoL is still the king but CS:GO is bigger than Dota 2 at this point.

            As for esports hitting the mainstream, that's a whole other discussion. They will always appeal to their player bases most of all, which makes sense because knowing the game is so important, so it follows that the bigger the game the bigger its viewership will be. Getting outside of that is a whole other issue but I don't know if its possible to redesign a video game like CS to be appealing to people who don't play it, let alone a person on the street who doesn't know what it is.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              March 22, 2023 2:24 PM

              Its worth noting that Counter Strike is probably the most accessible esport from a viewing standpoint, even for someone who's never played the game or even played an FPS.

              Every game has a natural narrative arc that couldn't be easier to follow. One team tries to plant the bomb. Will the other team stop them? If the other team plants the bomb will the other team be able to defuse the bomb before time runs out?

              Its maybe the sturdiest structure for an esport I can think of, short of Rocket League where you're literally playing soccer with cars.

            • maulla legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              March 22, 2023 2:31 PM

              It’s cultural. The US has never widely adopted esports. CSGO in Europe is probably comparable to LoL in Asia

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 22, 2023 11:06 AM

      I AM INTERESTED IN THIS

    • SnowPEA777
      reply
      March 22, 2023 11:09 AM

      SUB TICKS!

    • u sir name legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 22, 2023 11:13 AM

      The new smoke effects are amazing.

      • Snapplewolf
        reply
        March 22, 2023 11:40 AM

        fuck yeah they are- why did nobody do this before Valve? its like game companies dont even try to push the envelope.

        • megarust32 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 22, 2023 1:03 PM

          Seems pretty complicated for an online game. They’ve got some pretty good experience with physics in multiplayer. Between their expertise, the magnitude of this game, the source 2 update, and likely also their networking improvements it was probably a perfect storm

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 22, 2023 11:57 AM

        Only thing that is maybe odd… the bullets wizzing through the smoke creates a window through the smoke, essentially, feeling like it basically renders the smoke maybe kinda useless?

        • u sir name legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 22, 2023 12:02 PM

          I think that's one of the more brilliant parts. It looks amazing and offers some interesting tactical ideas. The smoke tube doesn't appear to persist after the bullets are done so it will be good fun to see how this tweak to the mechanic works out. Super cool!

        • rob_o_cop legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          March 22, 2023 12:03 PM

          Sure but you'll using ammo, giving away your position, and allowing the other team to see you through the smoke as well. Smokes will still serve a purpose but how they're used and countered will be majorly affected.

          • u sir name legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            March 22, 2023 12:05 PM

            Exactly. No more cheesy smoke bangs. If you are going to commit to shooting blind through the smoke you are going to give away your position.

      • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 22, 2023 12:05 PM

        Yeah that looks badass

      • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 22, 2023 12:32 PM

        I think it looks a little silly. The idea is sound, but it could use some polish for realism.

        • u sir name legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 22, 2023 12:59 PM

          What kinds of things would you prefer to see polished? I think they've hit some import criteria with their smokes. It's consistent across all clients, it fills a volume in a logical and sensible manner, it reacts to lighting in a logical manner, and the bullet smoke tube adds a mechanical layer while still behaving in a convincing manner. Outside of letting me put some pork ribs or a brisket in there for a long slow cook I think they've got the best smoke mechanics I've seen yet in an online competitive FPS game.

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 22, 2023 1:04 PM

        They're a step up but it's too static and the way it fillsnitslef back loops like it's made of memory foam.

        I would like the smoke to spray from inside out than their implementation which makes it start like a muffin top and fills outside in.

      • trelain legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 22, 2023 1:46 PM

        I don't think it looks that great tbh nor does it behave like actual smoke. Why does instantly appear also, shouldnt it eminate from the grenade and gradually fill the void.

    • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 22, 2023 12:21 PM

      Now I understand how casual Overwatch players felt when they said Overwatch 2 is just the same game. I haven't played Counter-Strike in over a decade. Looking at these videos now and evaluating it as a modern game, it's jarring seeing the mix of modern tech and decades-old anachronisms. The player animations look janky and everyone is still running around with their knives out. I guess these sort of weird quirks give the game its own character which isn't a bad thing.

      If the last time I looked at the game was CS:GO launch day, are there any major changes to the formuila I need to know about?

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 22, 2023 1:42 PM

        Unlike OW2, CS2 is literally just the same game with a coat of new paint.

        This is the way it should be btw. OW2 is an evolving game while Counter Strike needs to be a game that is set in stone (which is why its actually good that a company like Valve devotes minimal resources towards evolving it)

        • u sir name legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 22, 2023 1:57 PM

          It would be franchise suicide for them to make drastic and sweeping changes HOWEVER putting new paint and some slight tweaks with an entirely new foundation (engine) that allows for a lot of interesting things moving forward is not only brilliant but the correct way to handle things. Also, keeping it free of charge as well.

          Hello UBI and Rainbow Siege developers, take a BIG HINT. That's how you move to a new game engine and get your player base to come along with it.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            March 22, 2023 2:03 PM

            It might also allow them (or someone) to build new modes. The Battle Royale mode that they added four or five years ago was designed specifically around the limitations of the Source engine.

            The engine couldn't handle the distant sightlines or the triangle counts for a map of that size so it was designed around a hill in the center that would guarantee that sightlines could never go past a certain point. Its definitely a creative solution but its also one that other engines don't have to worry about.

            I don't know for certain but maybe Source 2 doesn't have those sorts of limitations, we'll see

            • u sir name legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              March 22, 2023 2:09 PM

              I'm a bit excited for the future. It would bring great joy to my heart to see a tidal wave of game mods on a new Source engine. The lack of mods for AAA games really feels like we've all been backed into a corner and starved for innovative content.

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 22, 2023 12:54 PM

      I guess I always thought CS:GO was like a spinoff series or something, not supposed to be an actual sequel to CS1, CSS, etc. But I guess it makes sense seeing as how it's always like the #1 game on Steam by a lot.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 22, 2023 12:56 PM

      Dope, will definitely try it out. The player animations seems to be untouched which is a bit disappointing.

    • DaMojo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 22, 2023 1:06 PM

      Almost a quarter century to get a sequel.

      • DaMojo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 22, 2023 1:07 PM

        and yes, I know CS:S and CS:GO are a thing. Crazy that this game (much like WoW) is older than kids in college.

        MattDamonOld.gif

    • Lawgiver legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 22, 2023 1:22 PM

      audio seems super low on that video

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 22, 2023 2:15 PM

      invites should be based on who downloaded the 1999 cs beta

      • sukabljat legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 22, 2023 2:19 PM

        beta3 checking in. Shame I missed out on when the models were too similar and FF was on by default.

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 22, 2023 2:28 PM

        Should go by Steam ID.

