Counter-Strike 2 saw a massive boost in Twitch viewership in March 2024 Twitch saw dips in daily hours watched in March, but Counter-Strike trended upward on the back of the PGL CS2 Major esports event.

Another month passed means that another StreamElements State of the Stream report has launched, giving us insights into Twitch’s viewership, streamers, and most popular viewing topics. The report for March 2024 showed a typical downtrend for daily hours viewed, as March has seen dips in viewership on Twitch for several years. However, Counter-Strike 2 showed up strong in the month thanks to the PGL CS2 Major esports competition, jumping the ranks in Top 10 Twitch Categories.

StreamElements posted its State of the Stream March 2024 report this week with stats and data from its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg. According to the report, March was notably down from February 2024 in terms of daily hours viewed. It only got to 57.3 million daily hours viewed, which is the lowest it’s been since November 2023 at 57.7 million. However, Counter-Strike 2’s PGL CS2 Major event helped it along immensely. Counter-Strike saw 88 million hours viewed for the whole month, which was 58 percent up from the previous month.

Counter-Strike 2 saw a 58 percent increase in viewership in March thanks to the PGL CS2 Major esports event.

Source: StreamElements

It goes to show that fandom for Counter-Strike esports is alive and well. Counter-Strike 2 has been an interesting proposal, considering it replaced CSGO as a free update when it officially launched back in September 2023. That was a dangerous prospect, especially considering the backlash of Overwatch 2 replacing the original before it. However, fans have taken a shine to Counter-Strike 2 and are seemingly enjoying it so far if its regular viewership and concurrent player counts are any indication.

March may trend downward, but viewership was still pretty high, especially with Counter-Strike 2 and other regulars continuing to draw millions of eyes. Stay tuned for more StreamElements State of the Stream reporting as it drops.