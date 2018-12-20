Arcade1Up's Atari Star Wars Trilogy cabinets hit retail stores
One of Arcade1Up's most recent projects, the Atari Star Wars Trilogy cabinet, has come to retail stores including GameStop and Wal-Mart.
The latest cabinet from the crew at Arcade1up brings the arcade experience back home with Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi.
