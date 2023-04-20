Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Arcade1Up announces new Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game

The cabinet will be available starting May 5 and features two games including Fast & The Furious and Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift.
Morgan Shaver
Arcade1Up
1

If you’re a fan of the Fast & Furious franchise, you’ll undoubtedly want to dig deeper into the latest announcement from Arcade1Up regarding a new cabinet that includes not one, but two Fast & Furious titles. As was recently shared by Arcade1Up, The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game will be available starting May 5, 2023 for $599.99 (USD) and features two games including The Fast & The Furious and The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Pre-orders are available starting today at retailers like Best Buy, with the cabinet set to release ahead of the tenth installment of the upcoming Universal Pictures film, Fast X. Outside of coming with two games, the cabinet boasts a 17-inch LCD screen, full-color graphics, and Wi-Fi leaderboards.

“The Fast & Furious Saga is one of the highest-grossing and enduring global franchises of all time, and we can’t wait for fans to immerse themselves in this popular arcade game inspired by The Fast & The Furious and The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift,” said Jim Molinets, SVP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms. “The Arcade1Up arcade machine lets players experience fan-favorite vehicles, jaw-dropping action, and high-stakes drama at home.”

The Arcade1Up cabinet for The Fast & The Furious Deluxe showing the size and scale
© Arcade1Up

Other cool aspects that buyers of The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game can enjoy include a light-up marquee, faux coin door, performance 4-gear speed shifter, racing steering wheel with rumble, along with gas and brake pedals. As a first for Arcade1Up as well, players will be able to link up to four The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Games together via a local network “to create the ultimate arcade set-up.”

For more on The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game, be sure to check out its official page on the Arcade1Up website. And for more from Arcade1Up, read through some of our previous coverage, including our review of the Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends cabinet, and our interview with Cyrus Rosenberg, Senior Licensing Manager for Arcade1Up in regards to the company’s 2023 plans and projects.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris.

