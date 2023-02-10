Arcade1Up discusses 2023 plans and projects We spoke with Arcade1Up about the company's ambitious 2023 plans.

Arcade1Up continues to be one of the companies keeping arcade cabinets a mainstay of the modern gaming landscape. The company’s machines allow players to enjoy many classics across different eras in freshly designed cabinets from their homes. With the majority of 2023 still out ahead of us, we sat down with Arcade1Up to talk about what the company is cooking up this year.

Shacknews Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia spoke to Cyrus Rosenberg, Senior Licensing Manager for Arcade1Up about his work at the company and what it has in store for 2023. During the interview, Rosenberg referenced Arcade1Up’s appearance at CES 2023, where the company showcased its Deluxe line, which features near replicas of classic Arcade cabinets such as Pac-Man, Mrs. Pac-Man, and Galaga.

He also talked about Arcade1Up’s Wheel of Fortune Casinocade, which will provide users with the casino experience from their homes. “Everything we do has been about taking something that felt unaffordable, unable to bring home, and bringing that experience right into your living room, so it was almost the natural next step for us…” He goes on to say that Arcade1Up has plans to deliver a family of Casino machines in the future.

Arcade1Up has made its name in the traditional arcade cabinet business and is looking to expand its efforts in 2023. The full interview with Cyrus Rosenberg is an insightful look at what the company envisions for itself and its audience this year. For more interviews with creators, be sure to check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.