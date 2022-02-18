You can now pre-order yourself a Taito Egret 2 Mini

Earlier this year, Taito showed off the Egret 2 Mini, a small, high-end arcade console that includes 40 retro games across a variety of genres. If you were captivated by this tiny, but mighty home console, you’ll be happy to hear that pre-orders for it are now live.
For those unfamiliar with the Egret 2 Mini, the press release goes into detail about what you can expect should you decide to buy one for yourself, or someone else as a gift.
The press release goes on to note that the Egret 2 Mini – Limited Blue Edition is planned to be released on May 27, 2022 “after being properly tested for safety in the European and American markets.”
Not only are pre-orders live, there are a few different purchasing options available to choose from at different price ranges, and with different accessories bundled in with the arcade cabinet.
The press release notes that if you’re looking to get the console by itself and the three separate controllers for it, without collectibles like the Paddle and Trackball Game Expansion Set, ININ Games will “have you covered soon!”
As for what these three controllers are, they include the following:
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.