Arcade1Up adds two new home arcade machines to its Legacy lineup Both machines are available for pre-order starting today, and each feature 14 classic games.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to buy a home arcade cabinet, you may be excited to hear that Arcade1Up is adding two brand new machines to its Legacy lineup including the Bandai Namco Entertainment Legacy Ms. Pac-Man Edition and Capcom Legacy Yoga Flame & Shinku Hadoken Edition.

Not only will you be able to play 14 classic games on each of these machines, they come with fun, useful features that help bridge the retro with the modern. For example, they offer Wi-Fi which allows players to do things like compare scores on online leaderboards, and enjoy connected multiplayer.

Both machines are available for pre-order starting today with both the Bandai Namco Entertainment Legacy Ms. Pac-Man Edition and Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Yoga Flame Edition priced at $499 (USD). You can also pre-order the special Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Shinku Hadoken Edition which features limited edition cabinet art from artist Joe Ng of Udon Entertainment for $499 (USD) via partners like ShopHippo.

In describing the cabinets through an accompanying press release, Arcade1Up notes:

These fan-favorite additions feature new games and Wi-Fi through online leaderboards and connected multiplayer. Available for pre-order today, each Legacy Edition Collection machine brings 14 classic games to fans’ homes, an unprecedented value with no tokens needed.

Arcade1Up then goes on to give a rundown of both cabinets:

Bandai Namco Entertainment Legacy Ms. Pac-Man Edition: For the first time in a Legacy machine, play against your friends on Ms. Pac-Man via online Wi-Fi leaderboards. Featuring 14 classic titles including Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, and Pac-Mania.



Capcom Legacy Yoga Flame & Shinku Hadoken Edition: Take your fighting skills worldwide with Wi-Fi enabled gameplay on this Capcom Legacy machine, featuring renowned games Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, and Super Street Fighter II: Turbo along with other classic titles. The limited-edition arcade machines feature arcade cabinet side art created exclusively for Arcade1Up by artist Joe Ng of Udon Entertainment. This unique piece of arcade art will be a great addition to your home arcade collection.

What do you think of the cabinets? Are they something you’d pre-order? Let us know in Chatty. For more info on each arcade cabinet, head over to the Arcade1Up website. And for more on Arcade1Up in general, also be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including pre-orders opening for the Arcade1Up NBA Jam Shaq Edition cabinet.