Arcade1Up adds two new home arcade machines to its Legacy lineup
Both machines are available for pre-order starting today, and each feature 14 classic games.
If you’ve been looking for a reason to buy a home arcade cabinet, you may be excited to hear that Arcade1Up is adding two brand new machines to its Legacy lineup including the Bandai Namco Entertainment Legacy Ms. Pac-Man Edition and Capcom Legacy Yoga Flame & Shinku Hadoken Edition.
Not only will you be able to play 14 classic games on each of these machines, they come with fun, useful features that help bridge the retro with the modern. For example, they offer Wi-Fi which allows players to do things like compare scores on online leaderboards, and enjoy connected multiplayer.
Both machines are available for pre-order starting today with both the Bandai Namco Entertainment Legacy Ms. Pac-Man Edition and Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Yoga Flame Edition priced at $499 (USD). You can also pre-order the special Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Shinku Hadoken Edition which features limited edition cabinet art from artist Joe Ng of Udon Entertainment for $499 (USD) via partners like ShopHippo.
In describing the cabinets through an accompanying press release, Arcade1Up notes:
Arcade1Up then goes on to give a rundown of both cabinets:
What do you think of the cabinets? Are they something you'd pre-order? For more info on each arcade cabinet, head over to the Arcade1Up website.
