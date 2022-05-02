Arcade1Up NBA Jam Shaq Edition cabinet pre-orders now open Arcade1Up is thinking bigger for its latest iteration of the NBA Jam arcade cabinet.

Out of Arcarde1Up's vast library of arcade cabinets, NBA Jam has been one of its most exciting offerings. Not only is the game just as old-school fans remember it, but the cabinet comes with a handful of modern features, including online play. Of course, these aren't full-sized arcade cabinets, so if you're somebody who hovers around seven feet tall, you may wish they were a little bit taller. That's certainly the case for NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. Fortunately, Arcade1Up has a new NBA Jam Shaq Edition cabinet that fits the big man's needs and it's now available for pre-order.

First revealed during the Shaq's Fun House event back in February, the NBA Jam Shaq Edition arcade machine represents a few firsts for Arcade1Up. It marks one of the first 67" cabinets and features a 19" screen. It also shares a few common factors with the original Arcade1Up NBA Jam cabinet that was first revealed back at CES 2020. That includes a full package with NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition, and NBA Hangtime, all of which support Wi-Fi play. The Shaq Edition also supports cross-play with the original 2020 cabinet.

For the newer generations of players who have not heard of NBA Jam, it is a legendary arcade basketball title that focuses on over-the-top 2v2 sessions. It drew hordes of players into arcades with its bombastic dunks, fast-paced action, and attention-grabbing effects. It also introduced the world to announcer Tim Kitzrow, who we had the pleasure of interviewing back during the NBA Jam 25th anniversary year.

Arcade1Up has gradually been getting into larger arcade cabinets, as demonstrated by the pro series Killer Instinct cabinet. The company's 2022 slate includes Golden Tee 3D Golf and Dragon's Lair. Those looking to pre-order the NBA Jam Shaq Edition cabinet can visit the Arcade1Up website. The machine is selling for $699.99 USD.