Arcade1Up NBA Jam Shaq Edition cabinet pre-orders now open

Arcade1Up is thinking bigger for its latest iteration of the NBA Jam arcade cabinet.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Out of Arcarde1Up's vast library of arcade cabinets, NBA Jam has been one of its most exciting offerings. Not only is the game just as old-school fans remember it, but the cabinet comes with a handful of modern features, including online play. Of course, these aren't full-sized arcade cabinets, so if you're somebody who hovers around seven feet tall, you may wish they were a little bit taller. That's certainly the case for NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. Fortunately, Arcade1Up has a new NBA Jam Shaq Edition cabinet that fits the big man's needs and it's now available for pre-order.

First revealed during the Shaq's Fun House event back in February, the NBA Jam Shaq Edition arcade machine represents a few firsts for Arcade1Up. It marks one of the first 67" cabinets and features a 19" screen. It also shares a few common factors with the original Arcade1Up NBA Jam cabinet that was first revealed back at CES 2020. That includes a full package with NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition, and NBA Hangtime, all of which support Wi-Fi play. The Shaq Edition also supports cross-play with the original 2020 cabinet.

Arcade1Up NBA Jam Shaq Edition

For the newer generations of players who have not heard of NBA Jam, it is a legendary arcade basketball title that focuses on over-the-top 2v2 sessions. It drew hordes of players into arcades with its bombastic dunks, fast-paced action, and attention-grabbing effects. It also introduced the world to announcer Tim Kitzrow, who we had the pleasure of interviewing back during the NBA Jam 25th anniversary year.

Arcade1Up has gradually been getting into larger arcade cabinets, as demonstrated by the pro series Killer Instinct cabinet. The company's 2022 slate includes Golden Tee 3D Golf and Dragon's Lair. Those looking to pre-order the NBA Jam Shaq Edition cabinet can visit the Arcade1Up website. The machine is selling for $699.99 USD.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

    May 2, 2022 2:20 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Arcade1Up NBA Jam Shaq Edition cabinet pre-orders now open

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 2, 2022 2:29 PM

      No way!!!!! That is pretty amazing actually. You know what I really wish they made... a new NBA Jam game and it was called that. I personally really love the NBA 2K Playgrounds games and they just need to use that engine and fix a few things and add all the NBA stadiums and it be perfect!!!!! Heck add some ray tracing while your at it with shadows, reflections, and maybe AO(ambient occlusion). Honestly I really like the graphics in Playgrounds games as is but they could add more detail and up the poly count etc and it look incredible!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Anyways thanks for the heads up!

    • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 2, 2022 3:34 PM

      The prices on them are so stupid now. The creators tried to play it off that wood prices went way up and took pictures. Too bad these use particularly board which barely hit more expensive. They just jacked up the prices hundreds of dollars for greed.

