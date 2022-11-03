The NFL Blitz Legends Arcade1Up machine is available now NFL Blitz Legends is here in time for the game's 25th anniversary.

NFL Blitz remains one of the most iconic sports games ever released. It changed the arcade genre a quarter century ago and is back in all its glory thanks to a new Arcade1Up machine. NFL Blitz Legends is the latest cabinet from Arcade1Up and is available for purchase starting today.

The NFL and Arcade1Up shared the news on their partnership today, announcing that fans could begin purchasing the NFL Blitz Legends machine. The machine includes three titles in the series: NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz ‘99 and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition. Through online functionality, players can compete for leaderboard placement. The new machine also introduces the ability to go head-to-head with other players on different cabinets.



Source: Arcade1Up

“Partnering with the NFL to modernize the iconic NFL Blitz franchise was a dream come true,” said Scott Bachrach, CEO, Arcade1Up. “We are so pleased with the way this machine came to fruition – from working with the NFL on all aspects of the game and the FGA to ensure the game’s greatest were included, to challenging our in-house team to recreate the legendary 49-way joystick. We can’t wait for both old and new players to experience it.”

The original NFL Blitz was a late 90s staple, and NFL Blitz Legends features the iconic players that folks will remember dominating on the field with. Jerry Rice, Dan Marino, Terrell Davis, and Deion Sanders are just some of the major names featured in the arcade game.

The NFL Blitz Legends Arcade1Up cabinet is available for purchase now on the company's website for $599.99 USD.