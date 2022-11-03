Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

The NFL Blitz Legends Arcade1Up machine is available now

NFL Blitz Legends is here in time for the game's 25th anniversary.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
4

NFL Blitz remains one of the most iconic sports games ever released. It changed the arcade genre a quarter century ago and is back in all its glory thanks to a new Arcade1Up machine. NFL Blitz Legends is the latest cabinet from Arcade1Up and is available for purchase starting today.

The NFL and Arcade1Up shared the news on their partnership today, announcing that fans could begin purchasing the NFL Blitz Legends machine. The machine includes three titles in the series: NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz ‘99 and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition. Through online functionality, players can compete for leaderboard placement. The new machine also introduces the ability to go head-to-head with other players on different cabinets.

Pro football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino playing the NFL Blitz Legends arcade machine.

Source: Arcade1Up

“Partnering with the NFL to modernize the iconic NFL Blitz franchise was a dream come true,” said Scott Bachrach, CEO, Arcade1Up. “We are so pleased with the way this machine came to fruition – from working with the NFL on all aspects of the game and the FGA to ensure the game’s greatest were included, to challenging our in-house team to recreate the legendary 49-way joystick. We can’t wait for both old and new players to experience it.”

The original NFL Blitz was a late 90s staple, and NFL Blitz Legends features the iconic players that folks will remember dominating on the field with. Jerry Rice, Dan Marino, Terrell Davis, and Deion Sanders are just some of the major names featured in the arcade game.

The NFL Blitz Legends Arcade1Up cabinet is available for purchase now on the company’s website for $599.99 USD. For more updates on the latest offerings from Arcade1Up, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 3, 2022 6:00 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, The NFL Blitz Legends Arcade1Up machine is available now

    • aben02
      reply
      November 3, 2022 6:17 AM

      Late hits removed, making this entirely worthless

      • paulatreus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 3, 2022 8:54 AM

        Wait, are you serious? Yeah, I understand them letting the franchise die off with all of the CTE stuff and not wanting to glorify the violence of the sport, but no one was playing NFL Blitz for the amazing football gameplay. They were playing it for the over-the-top hits and ridiculousness.

        • aben02
          reply
          November 3, 2022 9:03 AM

          Yep. Nfl wouldn't let them keep it in

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 3, 2022 8:10 AM

      No N64 Memory Pak slot, no sale.

Hello, Meet Lola