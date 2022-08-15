NFL Blitz Legends is a new cabinet on the way from Arcade1UP After years of requests, Arcade1UP is finally partnering with the NFL to bring new arcade cabinet featuring remastered versions of three NFL Blitz games.

Arcade1UP had a bombshell announcement for NFL fans today as it announced collaboration with the organization to produce an NFL Blitz arcade machine. NFL Blitz Legends is a cabinet featuring remastered versions of three of the original games in the franchise. What’s more, the cabinet has gone on pre-order now and will appear in stores at some point during the upcoming NFL season.

Arcade1UP announced its new NFL Blitz Legends arcade cabinet in a press release on August 15, 2022. In collaboration with the NFL, the NFL Blitz Legends cabinet features remastered versions of NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz ‘99 and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition. Besides a few different gameplay improvements and new features such as Wi-Fi online multiplayer, the game also alters or removes specific sets of tackles and after-the-whistle hits to coincide with the NFL’s current set of Player Health & Safety initiatives. Nonetheless, Arcade1UP also partnered with the Football Greats Alliance (FGA) to secure a large number of classic player licensing for the game, including Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins), Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers), Deion Sanders (Denver Broncos), and Jerome Bettis (Pittsburgh Steelers), just to name a few.

Arcade1UP's new NFL Blitz Legends cabinet will feature a four-person local control deck, as well as online play for each of its three chaotic and remastered football titles.

Source: Arcade1UP

NFL Blitz has long been a target for Arcade1UP. The home arcade cabinet maker has received the request many times over, but been caught up in trying to partner with the NFL, as well as getting access to player licensing for the game. The NFL Blitz Legends cabinet and the remastered games therein features just a bit of compromise to make up for the current mood on player health and safety, but it’s still said to feature all of the action and mayhem the games were known for. It will retail for $599.99 USD and, what’s more, stools featuring every single NFL team will also be available for $79.99 USD a piece.

With the NFL Blitz Legends arcade cabinet going on pre-order directly from Arcade1UP, as well as BestBuy and Wal-Mart, fans will want to get their order in shortly if they want to bring one of the most legendary arcade sporting titles home this coming football season.