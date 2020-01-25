Arcade1Up discusses NFL Blitz, The Simpsons and more

A few years ago there was a whole generation of gamers who dreamed of owning at least one arcade cabinet from their bygone childhood. But cabs are expensive, heavy and often break down and need special repair services. However, over the last few years companies like Arcade1Up have been finding practical ways for gamers to bring home a slice of nostalgia pie with their three-quarters-sized arcade cabs.

The company found success with their initial run of machines, and now they have several more ready to launch this year along with a brand-new digital pinball table. They wowed folks at this year’s CES with their brand-new NBA Jam cabs that include free online play, and their Golden Axe and BurgerTime cabs are also looking good. The company also unveiled a few novelty products like their giant working Atari and Pac-Man joysticks.

While covering CES 2020 our very own Greg “Burkleton” Burke had a chance to catch up with Arcade1Up’s Sr. Vice President of Licensing and Business Development John Diamonon to dig into the process of how the company selects their games. As you could imagine there’s a lot of factors that go into the products and everything from licensing availability to fan demands on social media are taken into consideration when creating a new cab. You can check out the full details in the video interview below.

For more information on Arcade1Up and their various products, you can check out their official website. You can also check out our reviews of their Rampage and Star Wars cabs for a critical look at their machines. And be sure to keep up with all our latest CES 2020 coverage over on our Shacknews and GamerHubTV Youtube channels. What arcade games would you like to see Arcade1Up port next? Feel free to leave your pick in the comments!