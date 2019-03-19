One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Review - Stranger tides
The fourth installation in Bandai Namco's action franchise has arrived. Our review.
The fourth installation in Bandai Namco's action franchise has arrived. Our review.
Bandai Namco's popular arcade card fighter finally makes its way to the west, but how does it fare? Our review.
The One Piece franchise is making the jump to an open world. Will it rise above the waves or sink to the bottom? Our review.
Dai steps away from his conflict with the Demon King in Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Dai to assist heroes in Jump Force.
Only the lead character is revealed for now, but Jump Force character additions typically come in threes.
Mob Psycho 100, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, and Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers will also be included when the broadcast starts on July 27.
We know we want to play the PS4 version, but we can't help but want the Vita version for some mysterious reason.
Prepare for a trip to Akihabara you soon won't forget.
Get ready to relive classic moments from previous generations of Pokemon games as Pokemon Generations will begin airing soon.
Steins;Gate is such a unique and memorable visual novel, and in a few weeks, it'll be available for all to play on Steam.