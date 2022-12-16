My Hero Academia cosmetics are coming to Fortnite Characters from My Hero Academia will soon be playable in Fortnite.

Fortnite marked one of its biggest collaborations in the game’s history earlier this year when it brought Dragon Ball Z characters and items to the battle royale game. Now, Epic Games is once again teaming up with one of the most popular franchises in anime. Originally teased at the start of the season, My Hero Academia characters and cosmetics are coming to Fortnite, it’s been announced.

Epic Games spilled the details about its My Hero Academia collaboration in a post to the Fortnite website. Players can now play as the following MHA characters in Fortnite: Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka. All four Outfits are available in The Item Shop. Each character has a signature Back Bling and Pickaxe.

In addition to the Outfits themselves, there are several My Hero Academia cosmetics that players can earn or purchase. This includes the Deku Spray, Plus Ultra Spray, and the U.A. Cape. There are also a handful of new emotes in Izuku’s Quirk, Hero Analysis, All Might’s Transform, and Symbol of Peace. As players roam Battle Royale Island, they’ll notice that Supply Drops have been given an MHA makeover, with red and yellow painting and an All Might balloon up top.

The collaboration between Fortnite and My Hero Academia goes beyond cosmetic items, too. Deku’s Smash is a weapon that can be found around the map and will allow players to unleash a powerful ability similar to what the character does in the anime. The Hero Training Room has also been recreated in Creative Mode, where players can face off in teams. In this special mode, players will attempt to earn points by securing and defending a Rescue Zone.

That’s everything that’s going on in Fortnite’s collaboration with My Hero Academia. To keep up with the latest updates to Epic Games’ battle royale, be sure to bookmark our Fortnite topic page.