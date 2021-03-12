Netflix's Resident Evil anime is headed to the White House Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness also brings back the voice actors from RE2 Remake.

The Resident Evil franchise is truly in a renaissance. In addition to a brand new mainline game releasing this year, there’s multiple TV and film adaptations currently in the works. One of those is Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, an animated series currently in development at Netflix. Not much is known about Infinite Darkness, but new details shined light on what fans can expect from the series. A newly released poster reveals the White House as a primary setting, and the creators have confirmed that the voice actors for Leon and Claire from Resident Evil 2 Remake will reprise their roles for the show.

This news was shared in a series of tweets posted by the @NXOnNetflix Twitter account, an official account that details upcoming shows and movies for the streaming service. In the new poster, we see zombies on the White House lawn, slowly approaching the famed building in Washington DC. We know that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness takes place after RE2, but it’s unclear what led Leon and Claire to the White House, as it’s a departure from what we’ve seen in the games.

Even in darkness, a familiar voice can make all the difference. pic.twitter.com/86LrMsbskY — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 12, 2021

Netflix also confirms that actors Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello will lend their voices to the lead roles of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, respectively. If you tune into Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and the voices sound familiar to you, that’s because these are the same actors who voiced the iconic characters in 2019’s Resident Evil 2 Remake. The work done by these actors were highly praised in RE2, so it’s no surprise that Capcom and Netflix want them back for the series.

No additional footage or release date is given, but the poster does reaffirm the series’ 2021 launch window. For more news and updates on the Resident Evil series, stay right here on Shacknews.