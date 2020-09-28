Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is an upcoming Netflix series with RE2's Leon & Claire Infinite Darkness will be coming to Netflix in 2021 alongside the live-action adaptation of Resident Evil that was previously confirmed.

It would appear that the Resident Evil franchise is getting even further love on Netflix in the coming year. In addition to previously confirmed live-action series, Capcom recently teased CG series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which will come to Netflix in 2021 and focus on Leon and Claire from Resident Evil 2.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness was teased by Capcom with a trailer during the company’s presentations at Tokyo Game Show Online 2020. Set to appear on Netflix sometime in 2021, Infinite Darkness is being produced by Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who worked on three separate previous Resident Evil CG films, including Resident Evil: Degeneration, RE: Damnation, and RE: Vendetta. Much like those particular films, Infinite Darkness seems as though it will take place after the events of Resident Evil 2, though whether it’s later enough in the series that Leon becomes a government agent seems slightly unclear at this time. Either way, the series comes in alongside the previous confirmation of another Resident Evil Netflix series that will be live-action and focus on Raccoon City before and after it falls into chaos during its zombie outbreak.

It makes sense why Capcom would choose to focus on Leon and Claire again in its latest film effort with the Netflix series. The Resident Evil 2 remake was a masterpiece that brought an all-new level of fear to the series. Resident Evil 3 remake was a solid follow-up in this regard, but it’s hard to say it matched the RE2 remake’s impact for just how surprisingly good it was. Either way, it would seem that Infinite Darkness and the live-action Resident Evil series are happening in tandem right now, so we’ll have plenty to watch for from the franchise in 2021.

Stay tuned as we await more details on Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness in 2021, as well as the separate live-action series coming to Netflix, which currently does not have a launch window.