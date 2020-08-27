Netflix Resident Evil live-action series to explore stories before & after a zombie outbreak The new Netflix live-action series will be based on Capcom's horror franchise and will apparently feature 'Wesker kids' as the main stars.

Netflix has been picking quite a few video game-based shows for quite a while now. Between previously released and ongoing series like The Witcher and Castlevania, and upcoming shows like Dragon’s Dogma, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, My Friend Pedro, and more, there’s plenty to check out. Another is also coming to the slate. Netflix has revealed that a new Resident Evil-based live-action series is in the works and on the way.

Netflix revealed the new Resident Evil live-action series coming to its platform on the Netflix Twitter on August 27, 2020. No launch date has been announced, but the first season is confirmed to have eight episodes running at an hour a piece. The whole season will be supervised by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), and The Walking Dead and The Journey is the Destination director Bronwen Hughes will be directing the first two episodes. Currently it would seem that the synopsis follows two ‘Wesker kids’ who are brought to the corporate-owned backwoods Raccoon City as their father finds work. The story will jump between an early point with teenage sisters Jade and Billie Wesker, as well as a time after zombie outbreak wipes out much of the world’s population.

Anyone who has played the early Resident Evils will recognize the name Wesker. Albert Wesker was a central figure to the dastardly Umbrella company and antagonist throughout several of the games. Even so, it’s unknown whether or not the aforementioned “father” figure is Albert or not as this is definitely not going to be a one-to-one recreation of the plot in the games. It will be interesting to see what the story ends up being behind the fact that a horrible company is clearly going to release a deadly zombifying disease

As we await further details on Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil, stay tuned for updates, including when the new series will launch. Don't forget to check out fellow Capcom series Dragon's Dogma and its recent new trailer ahead of launch this fall season as well.