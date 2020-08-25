Netflix releases new Dragon's Dogma trailer, series out in September Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Dragon's Dogma, as well as a release date for the series.

Netflix has quickly become the go-to hub for adaptations of video game properties. With projects like The Witcher and Castlevania being met with much acclaim, it stands to reason that the streaming giant would want to hone in on more series based on games. One of Netflix’s upcoming projects is a series based on Dragon’s Dogma, the hit RPG from Capcom. Netflix has released a trailer for Dragon’s Dogma, revealing the September release date.

It wasn’t long ago that Netflix first announced that they were partnering with Capcom to develop a series based on Dragon’s Dogma. Well, the turnaround was rather quick, as a full-length trailer for the animated series is available now. Initially shared from a Netflix Twitter account, the trailer for Dragon’s Dogma sets the tone with some cryptic narration, along with footage of a dragon terrorizing a town.

When you fight a monster, you may become one too. Check out the trailer for Dragon's Dogma, the anime adaptation of Capcom's action fantasy hit arriving September 17th. pic.twitter.com/c0Mp4Gk13K — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 25, 2020

The trailer also gives us insight to the state of our protagonist in Dragon’s Dogma. After the murder of his family, Arisen is hungry for revenge. We see some of the crazy action that will go down, as well as a look at several of the series’ monsters and creatures. Dragon’s Dogma will be available to stream on Netflix on September 17.

Netflix is truly going all-in on video game properties. Adding on top of what’s already been released, the company has announced projects based on Cuphead, Splinter Cell, and Cyberpunk 2077, just to name a few. With Dragon’s Dogma not receiving much attention from Capcom after its 2012 release, fans are hopeful that the anime could renew interest in the property. For more on Netflix’s array of video game adaptations, stay with us here on Shacknews.