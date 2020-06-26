Netflix shares a peek of The Cuphead Show upcoming animated series We got one of our first looks at Netflix's upcoming animated series, The Cuphead Show, in full form and action, and it's looking fantastic.

It’s been nearly a year since we learned that Studio MDHR was partnering with Netflix to produce an animated series based on its hard-as-nails slapstick animated run n’ gun, Cuphead. Finally, we’ve gotten an update on what’s going on with the series, and while we still don’t have a launch date, we did get to see a bit of what it will look like, as well as some of the talent behind Netflix’s The Cuphead Show.

Netflix shared a sneak peek at what’s going on with The Cuphead Show on the NX Twitter on June 26, 2020. The post is a video featuring a little under a minute of fresh looks at some of the concept art and animations in The Cuphead Show, complete with behind-the-scenes commentary from the artists and staff. We also get a reveal of Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro, who play the voices of Cuphead and Mugman respectively. You can have a look at the whole sneak peak in the video just below.

Take an inside peek at the intricate, nostalgic design of The Cuphead Show! pic.twitter.com/EF0kpAi973 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 26, 2020

The Cuphead Show is looking rather fun. We first learned of Studio MDHR teaming up with Netflix back in July 2019, but there’s been little update on the project since. Cuphead enjoyed a wealth of attention since its launch in September 2017, earning a solid score in its Shacknews review and a number of other awards that same year. It still gained accolades in 2019, becoming one of the first video game soundtracks to top the Billboard Jazz charts. There is still DLC planned in the form of The Delicious Last Course, but it has been delayed to sometime within 2020 so far.

Even so, it’s good to see a reminder that we have more than DLC to look forward to in the world of Cuphead. Stay tuned for further information and updates as we await both Cuphead The Delicious Last Course and Netflix’s The Cuphead Show.