Dragon's Dogma anime adaptation announced for Netflix & coming September 2020 Capcom's medieval RPG Dragon's Dogma is once again receiving new life as an upcoming animated series coming to Netflix in September this year.

Dragon’s Dogma has been one of the most interesting new IPs to come out of Capcom since its original launch back in 2012. The game was incredible in its offering as a single-player open-world medieval action-RPG that has kept a major fanbase despite sometimes going underappreciated. The world has been waiting on a follow-up for quite some time as the expanded Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen made its way to various modern consoles, even as late as the Nintendo Switch in 2019. It seems we’ll have to continue to wait a bit, but in the meantime, Dragon’s Dogma is getting an animated series on Netflix, and it’s coming in September 2020.

Netflix and Capcom announced the Dragon’s Dogma anime series late on Twitter on July 14, 2020. Coming on September 17, 2020, this one snuck under the radar until now and appears to be pretty close to ready to go. The Dragon’s Dogma Twitter showed off some extra images and give us a look at the style for the upcoming series, including the titular dragon, the pawns, and the Arisen himself.

A new Arisen is born! Follow Ethan, along with his pawn Hannah, in his journey to reclaim his heart. 🔥@Netflix Original Anime Series Dragon's Dogma releases worldwide on September 17, 2020

Dragon’s Dogma is the latest in a number of video game franchises to make the leap to a TV show format. Quality series like Castlevania and The Witcher have already garnered popularity through their runs and Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting its own animated spinoff in the form of Edgerunners in 2021 from the same animation studio that brought us Kill la Kill and Darling in the Franxx.

Dragon’s Dogma is a series that has pleased many of the players who have taken part in its journey and many have been wondering about a sequel to the 2012 game for years. That said, with the anime series coming in September 2020, at least we’ll have another take on this series to explore as the Arisen and their Pawns pursue their destiny in the land of Gransys.